Caleb Williams draws comparisons to the NFL’s best QB after sensational plays

It may only be the pre-season, but Caleb Williams is putting the NFL on notice. Williams had another fantastic pre-season showing in week two. Williams dazzled the Soldier Field with a handful of spectacular highlight plays.

Bears fans weren’t the only people to take notice of Williams on Saturday. Former Chiefs and current Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to X (formerly Twitter) to give Caleb Williams some props after one of his standout plays. Hill mentions that Williams reminds him of a specific quarterback. Hill doesn’t specify which, but it is pretty obvious who he is talking about.

Caleb Williams so nice he remind me of …… — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 17, 2024

Tyreek Hill is referring to three time Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This isn’t the first time Williams has been compared to Mahomes. Before the draft there was discussions on who Williams play resembled the most. Some people compared the combination of Williams arm strength and ability to throw off platform to Patrick Mahomes.

Now that Williams is getting NFL action, NFL fans can see that from a playstyle perspective, the comparison may not be so farfetched.

Key highlight plays

On one play Williams threw an absolute dime while on the run to Rome Odunze deep downfield for a long completion. This is a Mahomes type play, a play that seems almost impossible, or something you would only see in Madden.

Another key play from Saturdays game versus the Bengals shows off Williams patience and endurance. Early on in the play protection breaks down and Caleb Williams has a handful of defenders bearing down on him. Williams scrambles keeping his eyes downfield looking for an open receiver. He even breaks a tackle as he is leaving the pocket. Then he rolls to his left and dashes for a rushing touchdown.

The level of patience and composure on display from Williams despite the constant pressure was impressive. The rookie looks like he is ready to handle the speed of the NFL.

Takeaways

Williams has been as advertised so far. He has all the skills a team could ask for from their quarterback. Williams can make every throw on the field. His combination of mobility, elusiveness, arm strength and touch allow him to make any play he needs to.

The pre-season also give Williams a perfect opportunity to practice Shane Waldron’s offense in a game situation. By the time the regular season rolls around, he should be familiar with the playbook and its intricacies.

Rome Odunze appears as advertised as well. Odunze showed off his “late hands” on the play where Williams fired a pass to him on the run. The clip shows Odunze put his hands up at the last second, so the defender has minimal time to contest the catch. Late hands is a trait some of the NFL’s most legendary wideouts have in their tool kit. This skill also deceives the defender. If the defender isn’t watching the ball, the receivers hands are the only tell as to when the pass is coming their way.

While it is only the pre-season, the excitement around the Bears is justified. From a skill perspective, it seems like Rya Poles and company made the right picks.

