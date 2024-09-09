Chicago Bears Week 1 hero taunts Titans’ Will Levis for stupid ‘blooper reel’ throw

With the Tennessee Titans up 10-0 with 3:44 to play in the second quarter, Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was in position to intercept a Will Levis’ pass. Instead, the ball went around him and into the waiting arms of tight end Chig Okonkwo for a touchdown.

17-0 Titans.

The Bears were all out of sorts in the first half, but a slew of Levis’ turnovers and a punt-block that was returned for a touchdown in the second half gave the Bears enough points to slip past the Titans and earn a win in Caleb Williams’ first regular season start.

Stevenson redeemed the earlier missed interception by scoring the game’s decisive touchdown on a pick 6. He would let Levis know about it when he talked to reporters in the locker room after the game.

Will Levis made a “dumb” move

Per Mark Grote with 670 The Score, Stevenson called Levis’ decision to flip the ball a dumb one.

“If [Levis is] going to make dumb decisions like that, we’re going to make him pay for it,” Stevenson said.

According to Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Stevenson blamed the Titans’ loss on Levis for making a “blooper” reel play:

“That thing is going to be on blooper reels for the rest of his career,” Stevenson said. “He lost the game based off him making a decision he didn’t have to make. Eat it, punt it and make our offense come back. Instead, he throws it to me.”

Levis was wrapped up in former Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker’s arms when the second-year quarterback tried to toss the ball forward near the sideline for an attempted incompletion.

Tyrique Stevenson handed the Chicago Bears a win in a blur

Stevenson said the game-winning pick 6 from Levis was a blur:

“I was thinking sack, let’s get off the field, good (stuff) there for the defense,” Stevenson said. “And then, in a split-second, he let it go. And then, I ain’t gonna lie to you, next thing I know I am in the end zone doing my dance. Everything was just a blur.”

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons knocked the Bears’ offense for not doing “s—“ to win Sunday’s game. While Williams was far from perfect, he didn’t try to force anything that would put the ball in harm’s way against a hungry Titans’ defense.

The difference in the game was the decision-making of Williams and Levis. Williams didn’t turn the ball over. Levis gave the ball away three times.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE