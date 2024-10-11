Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears starter doubtful to play Jaguars after suffering injury at practice

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Montez Sweat
May 23, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus speaks during organized team activities at Halas Hall Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears secondary was already going to be shorthanded in London on Sunday after Jaquan Brisker was ruled out earlier this week due to a concern he suffered in Week 5. The Bears will likely be without another starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars after an injury occurred in practice on Thursday.

The Chicago Bears ruled out two players

NFL: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) leaves the field after a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

 

Per the Bears injury report released Friday, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) have been ruled out against the Jaguars. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins and defensive end Jacob Martin are questionable to play.

On Thursday, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was added to the injury report for a calf issue. He was limited at practice on Thursday but did not practice on Friday. He is doubtful to play the Jaguars.

Tyrique Stevenson suffered an injury at practice

Chicago Bears Tyrique Stevenson
Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) in the end zone on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 17-9, to clinch an NFC playoff berth. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

 

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Stevenson sustained the injury during a plan, point, and drive drill at practice on Thursday.

If Stevenson cannot play on Sunday, the Bears intend to start third-year cornerback Jaylon Jones against the Jaguars. Jones has appeared in 38 games in his NFL career and made four starts. All of his starts were from the 2022 season.

Jones has made four tackles and two passes defensed this season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, Athlon Sports, ChiCitySports, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply