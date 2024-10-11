Chicago Bears starter doubtful to play Jaguars after suffering injury at practice

The Chicago Bears secondary was already going to be shorthanded in London on Sunday after Jaquan Brisker was ruled out earlier this week due to a concern he suffered in Week 5. The Bears will likely be without another starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars after an injury occurred in practice on Thursday.

The Chicago Bears ruled out two players

Per the Bears injury report released Friday, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) have been ruled out against the Jaguars. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins and defensive end Jacob Martin are questionable to play.

On Thursday, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was added to the injury report for a calf issue. He was limited at practice on Thursday but did not practice on Friday. He is doubtful to play the Jaguars.

Tyrique Stevenson suffered an injury at practice

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Stevenson sustained the injury during a plan, point, and drive drill at practice on Thursday.

Tyrique Stevenson (calf) is DOUBTFUL vs. Jags. Felt something in his calf during a plant, point and drive drill in practice on Thursday. Teven Jenkins (ankle) was limited today. Matt Eberflus said the Bears are "hopeful" about his availability for Sunday. He is QUESTIONABLE. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 11, 2024

If Stevenson cannot play on Sunday, the Bears intend to start third-year cornerback Jaylon Jones against the Jaguars. Jones has appeared in 38 games in his NFL career and made four starts. All of his starts were from the 2022 season.

Jones has made four tackles and two passes defensed this season.

