The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field as the team will look to end their eight-game losing streak with only three games left in the 2024 season. With Bears’ players playing for their future with the team over the final three contests, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will be playing for development purposes. Although it is vital to play Williams to help him grow as a signal-caller, it may be in the team’s long-term interest to give backup quarterback Tyson Bagent playing-time to audition for other NFL teams before the upcoming offseason.

Tyson Bagent could build potential trade value if given two games to audition as a starter

With three games left against the Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers, there isn’t much more to learn about Williams as a quarterback, except for development through snaps. Two of the three teams the rookie will be playing against, he will be playing against for the second time this year and has more risk at injury than learning anything meaningful. Tyson Bagent, on the other hand, with a good performance potentially against the Seahawks or Packers, could give Chicago options for their own plans or another team’s plans during the upcoming offseason.

Bagent started four games last season as an undrafted rookie from a Division-II school, and performed adequately, as the Bears went 2-2 over the four starts. The glaring issue for Tyson Bagent over the four starts, wasn’t his ability to execute the offensive scheme, but his struggles with arm strength as several of his close throws were intercepted due to an inability to throw the ball with more velocity. Despite the lack of arm-strength, many NFL analysts were impressed with the rookie’s ability to read opposing defenses and get the ball out to counteract opposing pressure.

The former Shepherd quarterback build on his 2023 rookie campaign as he turned in a quality preseason earlier this year, as he recorded three total touchdowns, compiled a quarterback rating of 119.9, and most importantly did not throw an interception during three exhibition games. Bagent did demonstrate improved arm strength as he connected on several tight window throws downfield. By the end of the preseason, Tyson Bagent not only solidified himself as Chicago’s second-string signal-caller, but also was drawing trade interest as several NFL insiders believed some teams could want to make him a starter.

It is that potential trade interest that the Bears’ need to consider heading into the offseason with several other positions needing to be addressed. If Bagent can perform well during Chicago’s last one or two games of 2024, it could lead to a team needing a quarterback trading a future draft selection. Whether it be Ryan Poles or a new general manager, trading Tyson Bagent for a valuable draft selection could be an offer too good to pass up with a semi-rebuild of the roster likely to begin following the 2024 season.

Bagent has already received a few snaps in several games, as he has come in during a mop up role to finish the Bears’ last two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. It is likely that even if he doesn’t start against the Seahawks or Packers, that he could play the second half of the season finale anyway. Tyson Bagent playing to end the season would follow a trend as most NFL teams with nothing to play for will give their backup players extended playing time to see if they can contribute the next season.

Last offseason, Poles and the Bears traded then starting quarterback Justin Fields to Pittsburgh for a 2025 sixth-round selection that could have turned into a fourth-round selection had Fields taken over 50 percent of the offensive snaps this year. Although Bagent might not get as high of a return as Fields, getting any sort of return is invaluable with the second-year quarterback being an undrafted rookie free agent a year ago. Trading Tyson Bagent for any future draft value is helpful as Chicago’s front office will need as many resources as possible to address the glaring issues with the current roster.

Tyson Bagent can help Caleb Williams’ long-term future in the short-term

In the short-term, Bagent starting the final two games of the season or season finale could help William’s future in the long-term. With how bad the 2024 season has become for Chicago, a significant injury to their promising rookie quarterback in the final two contests would be disastrous if it affects his 2025 playing-time, especially with him being the most sacked quarterback in the NFL. Back in 2022, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 with his team having a 4-8 record and was sideline until mid-October of 2023.

Bagent can save the Bears from exposing Williams to injury and preserving him for the 2025 season when hopefully the offensive line has been revamped with players added via free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. Having the rookie sit for the last one or two games of 2024 could be beneficial from a developmental standpoint, as watching the game from the sideline can provide a learning experience, especially with NFL pundits believing regression is becoming an issue. Last season, despite lacking the physical talents, NFL analysts believe that Tyson Bagent provided a superb understanding and execution of Luke Getsy’s offensive scheme, and could do the same with Thomas Brown to conclude this season.

With offensive line and pass protection issues, Bagent’s ability to get the ball out quick and knowing where to go with the ball could be vital for Williams’ development. Giving the rookie one or two games off to sit and learn at the end of the season may allow him to learn certain aspects about his own style of play that he may not have been able to learn while under center. Additionally, Tyson Bagent’s ability to take what the defense gives him could be extremely beneficial to Williams who has struggled to take the easy and underneath throw instead of trying to make the “wow” throw.

There have been few positive moments for the Bears since their eight-game losing streak began back on October 27th, but the play of Caleb Williams has been one of those positive moments. Although the rookie will play against the Lions on Sunday, it may be in Chicago’s best interest to give Tyson Bagent a start in the final two games to build trade value and save their future starting signal-caller from an unnecessary injury. Although Williams would benefit from the game experience playing against the Seahawks and Packers, if Bagent plays well if given the starts, it would provide much-needed resource potential to help revamp the Bears’ roster during this upcoming offseason.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE