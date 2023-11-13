Chicago Bears Insider: Tyson Bagent is exceeding expectations

A Chicago Bears insider thinks backup quarterback Tyson Bagent is playing better than expected since he was asked to take over the offense during the Minnesota Vikings game when Justin Fields suffered a right thumb injury.

Bagent is 2-2 as a starter. While that record might be impressive considering how bad the Bears have been the previous two years, one has to remember one win against the Las Vegas Raiders (before Josh McDaniels was fired) was against backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. The other was against rookie quarterback Bryce Young and arguably the worst roster in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

Bagent’s play in the Bears’ losses to the New Orleans and Carolina Panthers was dreadful. Frankly, Bagent is bad when the Bears need him to throw in obvious passing downs. He has not been able to push the ball downfield.

Bagent’s completion percentage is 65.7 percent. He’s thrown for 859 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. That doesn’t seem like starting material to me.

Chicago Bears insider defends the backup QB

Some Bears fans have criticized Bagent this season. Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune was asked about Bears fans attacking Bagent. Biggs thinks it’s unfair to complain about his play at this point:

“I don’t think Tyson Bagent has been ripped. If folks are ripping the undrafted rookie free agent, you probably need to re-evaluate who you are leaning on for information or analysis. Who are we comparing him to? He had a brutal fourth quarter against New Orleans and other than that, he’s been pretty stable for a young quarterback being pressed into action. Does he look like a candidate to be the Week 1 starter in 2024? No. But he sure looks like he could have a long career in the NFL and I have no idea where the ceiling is for him right now. The experience Bagent has gained since Justin Fields went out with a dislocated right thumb has been invaluable and if he doesn’t play another snap this season, he’s going to be able to build off the action he’s gotten in the offseason. He strikes me as very process-driven and eager to learn and improve at his craft. I think Bagent has exceeded the expectations of almost everyone. Maybe not himself — he holds himself to a very high standard — but the team made a great evaluation and moved to sign him after the draft. Credit the Bears for rolling with him as the backup despite paying P.J. Walker as a free agent too.”

Bagent isn’t going to make the Bears rethink their plans for drafting a top quarterback in the 2024 draft. Neither is Fields. But Bagent does seem like a candidate who can be a long-term backup quarterback in Chicago.

There’s nothing wrong with that.

