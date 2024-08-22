Bears backup Tyson Bagent picks his favorite part of Caleb Williams’ game

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has been in the spotlight the last few weeks. His stock is rising after strong outings in the Bears preseason games, and he has even become the target of trade rumors. Bagent has big aspirations for his NFL career, and he is doing everything he can to make those aspirations come true. That includes watching and learning from Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Tyson Bagent has been studying Caleb Williams

Adam Hoge, host of the CHGO Bears podcast, relayed an exciting quote from Tyson Bagent on X (formerly Twitter). Bagent was asked if there is one tool from Caleb Williams’ toolbox that he wants to add to his game, and the answer was thought-provoking:

“Awareness in the pocket. I think he has good understanding — while looking downfield — of the rush lanes that are being taken, and the ones that could potentially open up. I think he does a good job of feeling his way through the pocket and that’s something that I’ve been looking at pretty closely when he’s in the game.”

Even though Bagent has more NFL experience than Williams, he realizes that there are things that even the rookie can teach him. Awareness is a great thing to talk about when it comes to elite quarterbacks. The best QBs in the league seem to have a special ability to detect blitzes and identify escape routes.

Quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers appear to see without seeing. They can be seen dodging defenders that they could not possibly have seen coming. That is the skill Bagent is talking about. And is the one Bagent skill wants, among many that Williams possesses.

Developing pocket awareness is easier said than done. First, a player needs to already have great field vision and football IQ. then comes practice and studying every play and taking notes. Awareness isn’t a skill that can be ironed out in the gym, it’s a mental skill. Those are much harder to develop and maintain, but can provide great rewards.

Awareness in the pocket helps a quarterback avoid sacks. Which helps his team from losing yards, but also keeps the QB off the ground. Avoiding contact gives a QB a high chance at staying healthy and off injured reserve.

Tyson Bagent knows that the best ability is availability. His ability to be ready to play at a moments notice is what got him playing time during the 2023 season.

Takeaways

Tyson Bagent is one of the players who is defining the attitude of this new look Chicago Bears. Bagent has an incredible work ethic and desire to get better everyday. He strives for greatness, that much was confirmed by this quote from chicagobears.com:

“I think it puts myself in a different mental space and I think it puts those around me in a different mental space regarding how they view me,” he said. “I just don’t want to be somebody who people look at and think is just grateful he just made the team, or he’s a fringe guy. I don’t want to be looked at [like] that. I don’t think that’s who I am. It just kind of puts me in the headspace of a limitless mindset and not a limited mindset.”

This is the mindset of a champion. Of course, a lot has to go right to become a champion. A lot of things are out of an individuals control. But a “limitless” mindset is a great place to start.

Bagent’s mindset appears to be infectious. This Bears team is showing off the most positivity the franchise has seen in a long time. Caleb Williams has championship aspirations, regardless of his rookie status. The team believes that they can do great things. And that is the first step to creating a championship culture.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE