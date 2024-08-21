Could the Chicago Bears trade Tyson Bagent for a pass rusher before Week 1?

On the third episode of this season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent suggested he was working in training camp to further his own NFL dreams. With Caleb Williams locked in as the Bears starter for the next few seasons, Bagent’s best prospects of playing in the NFL as a starter are with another team.

The Bears know they need another pass rusher to complete their defense. Last week, the Bears attempted to trade with the New England Patriots for Matthew Judon. The trade for Judon fell through, but could the Bears use Bagent as bait to land a defensive (or offensive lineman)?

Tyson Bagent went from underdog to getting playing time last season

Bagent was one of the best underdog stories in the league last year. The Division II quarterback earned the QB2 job last season as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Shepherd. He played in five games and started in four when Justin Fields had to miss time due to injury.

Bagent led the Bears to a 2-2 record as a starter. He went 94/143 passing for 859 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. He didn’t look ready to be an NFL starter last season. However, most drafted rookie quarterbacks aren’t prepared to start in their first season.

Bagent has been efficient in the preseason, albeit with his snaps coming against backups and reserves. He’s 14/19 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

What trade value could the Chicago Bears receive for Bagent?

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune recently answered a question from a fan about Bagent’s trade value. Biggs thinks Bagent hasn’t shown enough to be a valuable trade piece this summer:

I don’t think Bagent’s trade value would bring a whole heck of a lot right now. That’s not a knock on him. It’s just the way things are. He was an undrafted rookie a year ago, went 2-2 in four starts and the statistics were not overwhelming. In a perfect world, Bagent is a trusted No. 2 or the Bears could get something for him in the future — down the road a ways — after Bagent has increased his value. He’ll need to perform in regular-season games and show he’s potentially capable of taking that next step. Maybe he gets a start or two this season — and no one wants to see Williams injured — and then everyone will get a better sense of where he’s at. Because throwing two touchdown passes against the Bengals backups — or the backups to Cincinnati’s backups — isn’t going to re-write scouting reports for many players.

The Cleveland Browns are attempting to trade a QB

Bagent might not be able to help land the Bears an elite pass rusher, but trading Bagent could help the Bears add depth this season.

The Cleveland Browns have engaged in talks to potentially trade second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Browns need offensive line help, and trading Thompson-Robinson could help them fetch a player. The Browns’ fifth-round pick from a year ago looked arguably worse last season when he was asked to step in for an injured Deshaun Watson than Bagent did as the Bears starter.

One key difference regarding the urgency of a trade is that the Browns have a solid QB2 in Jameis Winston. On an undrafted free agent salary, Bagent is a steal as Williams’ backup at the most important position.

It would be hard to replace Bagent this season if they trade him for a pass rusher. Should Williams have to miss a few games this year, Bagent has proven he can help the Bears win a couple of games. That’s probably more valuable than anything the Bears can receive in a preseason trade for Bagent.

