Chicago Bears players are begging for Tyson Bagent to start

Jordan Sigler
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) celebrates after the Bears scored a touchdown in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, reports surfaced the Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after his first nine games with the team. The Bears locker room has been vocally griping about the coaching staff in recent weeks, and they apparently want another dramatic change.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has not been good after the bye in Week 7. He’s thrown no touchdown passes and has led the offense to just 27 points in the last three games. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft has thrown for 1,785 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Williams’ QBR is 38.4, which ranks him 29th for quarterbacks in the league this season.

The Chicago Bears locker room wants Tyson Bagent

Tyson Bagent Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Per Marc Silverman with ESPN, veteran players are asking for their team captain to be benched in favor of second-year quarterback Tyson Bagent.

“After talking to a few people with knowledge of the situation, players went to Matt Eberflus & Ryan Poles asking them to make a change at offensive coordinator,” Silverman wrote. “There have also been a few veteran players requesting Bagent starts.”

Bagent went 2-2 as a starter for the Bears last year in his rookie season. He went 94-of-143 passing for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Bagent has not attempted any passes this season. It’s unclear why the veteran players think Bagent would be preferable to Williams after Bagent’s play in the 2023 season.

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) enters the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

