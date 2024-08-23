Chicago Bears: Did Velus Jones Jr.’s 100+ yard performance Thursday night save his job?

Velus Jones Jr. gave everything he had for the Chicago Bears on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bears’ third-year speedster ran the ball 13 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. He caught two passes for 11 yards.

Was that enough to save his job?

Velus Jones Jr. came into training camp on the bubble

Jones came into training camp on the bubble to make the 53-man roster. While he was one of the league’s better kick returners last season, he has a history of muffs, drops, and other screw-ups. The Bears moved Jones from wide receiver to running back in training camp.

On Thursday night, Eberflus praised Jones for his efforts in the Bears 34-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones was one of a few players (Wide receiver Tyler Scott and cornerback Reddy Steward) that Eberflus called out for having a great game.

Eberflus was impressed with Jones’ breakout runs for large chunk plays. Jones had a long run of 39 yards on the night. Eberflus credited the offensive line for creating holes for Jones to run through.

There was one caveat to Eberflus’ thinking about the runs, and he hinted at it when he praised the offensive linemen for their run-blocking. Jones was put onto the field late in the game when most of the reserves saw action. Typically, players on the field at the end of the final preseason game are the first to be cut. Eberflus assumed Jones’ speed would be enough to get past the Chiefs’ reserves on the defense.

Why the Chicago Bears put Jones in the game late

Eberflus said the Bears gave Jones work late in the game so they could see him execute a wide variety of plays.

“When you have your roster the way it’s set up, you know, moving [Jones] to that new position [running back], Eberflus said. “We wanted to see all the reps we can at that position. Protecting, going out on routes, running the ball the way he did. We wanted to get another look at him, and he put another really good foot forward today.”

Eberflus said the coaching staff would have to consider Jones’ inexperience at running back in their evaluations for the final roster. However, he credited the coaching staff for their partnership with Jones during camp and said Jones picked up his duties as a running back well.

Eberflus didn’t tip his hand on Jones’ future, but it will be hard for him to make the 53-man roster. Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter and second-year receiver Tyler Scott handled the kick return duties on Thursday night. Jones and Carter performed those duties well, with Carter returning a kick for 27 yards.

The Bears must also consider that Jones had a miscue against the Buffalo Bills on a kick return earlier in the preseason.

Did Jones do enough to save his job?

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune doesn’t have Jones making the 53-man roster. Biggs thought the writing was on the wall for Jones based on the coaching staff’s decision to play him late in the game when he couldn’t be evaluated against the competition of a second-team defense:

Velus Jones Jr. is a consideration as well, but is there really a spot for him on offense? It feels forced, maybe even more so than the last two years, and was it telling that Jones didn’t get into the game until after Homer and Wheeler saw action at running back?

Jones did everything he needed to do on Thursday night against the Chiefs. Unfortunately, his numbers against the Chiefs might not be enough, given that they came against defenders who won’t likely make the practice squad in Kansas City.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE