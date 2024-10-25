Chicago Bears suddenly part ways with player on trade block

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles had the opportunity to trade a player in the preseason that hadn’t lived up to expectations in his first two seasons with the team. Instead, the Bears are sending the player packing for nothing in return with a few weeks to go before the trade deadline.

The Bears have a few players who could be on the trade market before the Nov. 5 deadline, including running back Khalil Herbert. The Bears reportedly want a fifth-round pick for Khalil Hebert, which would be in the same ballpark the Kansas City Chiefs gave the Tennessee Titans for DeAndre Hopkins.

The Chicago Bears waived Velus Jones Jr.

Per a statement by the Bears PR on Friday, the team released fullback Khari Blasingame and waived Velus Jones Jr.

Teams were interested in trading for Jones during the preseason, but Poles said on HBO’s Hard Knocks that he didn’t want to go below a fourth-round pick for the 2022 former third-round pick.

The Bears tried to keep the athlete

The argument at the time for keeping Jones on the 53-man roster after training camp was that he had been one of the better kickoff returners last season. (This was during a preseason where the coaching staff tried to switch Jones’ position to running back from receiver and he screwed up a kickoff return against the Buffalo Bills.)

Following a muffed kickoff return in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, Jones lost his job returning kicks, and he’s been a healthy scratch from Week 2 through Week 6.

The Bears bought high on Jones, taking him in the third round when he was expected to be a Day 3 player, and cut him a few months after they could have received Day 3 compensation for the 27-year-old clumsy speedster out of Tennessee.

