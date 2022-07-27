Velus Jones Jr. is making a good first impression on Day 1 of Chicago Bears training camp

Chicago Bears rookie Velus Jones Jr. faced an offseason of criticism with most of that centered around his age and why the team selected him over other receivers in the 2022 NFL draft. But even being an “older” rookie this year, Jones Jr. feels like he has something to prove early on.

And on the first day of training camp, he made a good first impression.

Jones Jr. had one of the standout plays, beating fellow rookie Kyler Gordon for a touchdown in redzone drills. The receiver ‘broke’ the ankles of the defensive back as Will DeWitt of CHGO noted:

Rookie vs Rookie! Velus Jones Jr. broke Kyler Gordon’s ankles with an inside move, and broke out for a wide open touchdown during the 1v1 red zone drill. Jones’ demonstrating good ability to change direction on a dime and make the CB bite on the initial move. — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) July 27, 2022

It’s only day 1 of training camp but it’s nice to see someone like Jones Jr. winning a battle in training camp and leaving an impression.

