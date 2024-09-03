Ryan Poles had a call about a trade offer for Velus Jones Jr.

Velus Jones Jr. was the first offensive player that general manager Ryan Poles drafted in his tenure with the Chicago Bears, taking him in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. The former USC and Tennessee wide receiver has struggled so far in his career as a receiver but has proven to have value as a return man.

This offseason, the Bears moved Velus Jones Jr. to running back as they wanted to get more reps to him at a different spot. And it paid off.

The third-year man made the roster as part of Chicago’s initial 53, surviving roster cuts. But barely doing so.

And during Tuesday’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears,” season finale, there was a shocking revelation about Velus Jones Jr. and another team asking about him in a trade. The segment showed Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus talking about a call from another general manager who showed interest in Velus Jones Jr.

Poles however had some stipulations about it.

“I would never go below a fourth [round pick],” Poles told head coach Matt Eberflus. “The value? Does it make sense on paper? That’s unbelievable value. Does it make sense for the Bears right now?”

It’s clear the Bears still have high hopes for Velus Jones Jr.

It could have been easy for Poles to move on from his former draft pick, especially after the struggles he’s had. But Poles clearly values what Velus Jones Jr. can bring to the team, pointing out not only his special teams value but what he’s shown at running back too.

Earlier in the episode, Jones earned praise from the coaching staff when discussing the tough decisions they had to make about the 53-man roster. He earned praise from Richard Hightower, Shane Waldron and his new position coach Chad Morton as well.

This could be Jones Jr.’s last chance with the team and the hope is that he will prove Ryan Poles right about turning down any trade offer for him.

