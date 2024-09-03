Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Hard Knocks reveals shocking revelation about Velus Jones Jr.

Ned FBy 2 Mins Read
Velus Jones Jr. Chicago Bears
Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (12) practices before the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Poles had a call about a trade offer for Velus Jones Jr.

Velus Jones Jr. was the first offensive player that general manager Ryan Poles drafted in his tenure with the Chicago Bears, taking him in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. The former USC and Tennessee wide receiver has struggled so far in his career as a receiver but has proven to have value as a return man.

This offseason, the Bears moved Velus Jones Jr. to running back as they wanted to get more reps to him at a different spot. And it paid off.

The third-year man made the roster as part of Chicago’s initial 53, surviving roster cuts. But barely doing so.

And during Tuesday’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears,” season finale, there was a shocking revelation about Velus Jones Jr. and another team asking about him in a trade. The segment showed Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus talking about a call from another general manager who showed interest in Velus Jones Jr.

Poles however had some stipulations about it.

“I would never go below a fourth [round pick],” Poles told head coach Matt Eberflus. “The value? Does it make sense on paper? That’s unbelievable value. Does it make sense for the Bears right now?”

It’s clear the Bears still have high hopes for Velus Jones Jr.

Chicago Bears WR Velus Jones Jr.

It could have been easy for Poles to move on from his former draft pick, especially after the struggles he’s had. But Poles clearly values what Velus Jones Jr. can bring to the team, pointing out not only his special teams value but what he’s shown at running back too.

Earlier in the episode, Jones earned praise from the coaching staff when discussing the tough decisions they had to make about the 53-man roster. He earned praise from Richard Hightower, Shane Waldron and his new position coach Chad Morton as well.

This could be Jones Jr.’s last chance with the team and the hope is that he will prove Ryan Poles right about turning down any trade offer for him.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
cropped Ned Flanders ned flanders 37176770 1024 768.png

Diehard Chicago Sports fan that loves to write and share his opinions! Have been covering Chicago Sports for different sites for over 10 years and love to share my thoughts about it.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply