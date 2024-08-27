Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears make decision on Velus Jones Jr. for 2024 season

NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (12) practices before the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have made a decision on Velus Jones Jr. for the 2024 regular season. The Bears’ 2022 third-round pick came into training camp on the bubble to make the 53-man roster.

The Chicago Bears made a decision for the 53-man roster

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. II (12) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

 

Per a statement by the Bears, the team is keeping Jones on the 53-man roster.

The Bears drafted Jones because of his speed. Unfortunately, Jones’ time in the NFL has been plagued with muffed and fumbled returns on special teams. He’s had way too many drops as a wide receiver.

The Bears moved Jones to running back in training camp this year. Head coach Matt Eberflus said he liked how Jones performed in the Bears’ final preseason game last Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bears gave Velus Jones Jr. another opportunity in the preseason

NCAA Basketball: North Florida at Iowa
Caption:
Nov 29, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (12) looks on during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Bears played him late in the game when the Chiefs had their reserves in. Eberflus said he wanted to give Jones ample opportunity late in the game to show what he could bring to the Bears, as Jones’ relative inexperience at running back would be a factor in the coaching staff’s final evaluations. Jones recorded 111 rushing yards on 13 carries in the game Thursday night.

Jones was one of the best kick returners last season, averaging 27.2 yards per return. KR1 was the obvious way for Jones to make the roster this season, as the new kickoff rules would favor his athletic ability. The Bears brought in veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter to compete with Jones and Tyler Scott for kick return duties.

Jones and Carter made the 53-man roster, as the Bears will carry six wide receivers into the regular season.

Jones made a mistake during the Bears’ preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. He muffed a return that he should have had Tyler Scott field. The miscue wasn’t important enough to cost Jones his job for the 2024 regular season.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

 

