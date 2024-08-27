BREAKING: Chicago Bears make decision on Velus Jones Jr. for 2024 season

The Chicago Bears have made a decision on Velus Jones Jr. for the 2024 regular season. The Bears’ 2022 third-round pick came into training camp on the bubble to make the 53-man roster.

The Chicago Bears made a decision for the 53-man roster

Per a statement by the Bears, the team is keeping Jones on the 53-man roster.

The Bears drafted Jones because of his speed. Unfortunately, Jones’ time in the NFL has been plagued with muffed and fumbled returns on special teams. He’s had way too many drops as a wide receiver.

The Bears moved Jones to running back in training camp this year. Head coach Matt Eberflus said he liked how Jones performed in the Bears’ final preseason game last Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bears gave Velus Jones Jr. another opportunity in the preseason

The Bears played him late in the game when the Chiefs had their reserves in. Eberflus said he wanted to give Jones ample opportunity late in the game to show what he could bring to the Bears, as Jones’ relative inexperience at running back would be a factor in the coaching staff’s final evaluations. Jones recorded 111 rushing yards on 13 carries in the game Thursday night.

Jones was one of the best kick returners last season, averaging 27.2 yards per return. KR1 was the obvious way for Jones to make the roster this season, as the new kickoff rules would favor his athletic ability. The Bears brought in veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter to compete with Jones and Tyler Scott for kick return duties.

Jones and Carter made the 53-man roster, as the Bears will carry six wide receivers into the regular season.

Jones made a mistake during the Bears’ preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. He muffed a return that he should have had Tyler Scott field. The miscue wasn’t important enough to cost Jones his job for the 2024 regular season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE