Chicago Bears ask offensive weapon to change positions

The Chicago Bears are asking Velus Jones Jr., a speedy wide receiver, to transition to running back this week. The Bears are giving Jones Jr. another opportunity to prove his worth to the offense after two disappointing seasons as a wide receiver.

The Bears drafted Jones in the third round of the 2022 draft, hoping he could give Justin Fields a deep threat on offense. They also wanted him to handle return duties. Jones’ speed has never been a problem, but his hands have dropped passes and muffed returns.

Velus Jones Jr. came into 2024 training camp on the bubble

Jones came into training camp on the bubble to make the roster. Since the 2022 season, the Bears have added three starters at wide receiver: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Keenan Allen. They also have a speedy deep threat in Tyler Scott, and Jones looked like the odd man out if he couldn’t stand out on the kickoff return team.

The Chicago Bears are asking Jones to play RB

Per Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, the Bears have tried out Jones as a running back during training camp. He was with the running backs on Tuesday, and head coach Matt Eberflus said he intends to use Jones as a running back for the rest of the week:

“We feel that because of the versatility of the talent and skill sets he offers our offense, what a weapon to have back there,” Eberflus said. “Hopefully, that grows into something.”

RB might be Jones’ best shot to make the Bears

Using Jones as a running back makes sense. Jones can be an offensive weapon if he has the ball in his hands. Jones’ main problem is that he struggles to gain possession of the ball when it’s delivered to him in the air.

He was getting better as a kickoff returner last season. The new kickoff return rules favor running backs more than wide receivers, so the transition feels natural for a speedy player who can’t play wide receiver at the NFL level and only had one good year as a pass catcher in his six seasons at the college level.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE