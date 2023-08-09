The Very Best Casino Games for Fans of Every Sport

Casinos and sports tend to have clearly marked boundaries. This is as true for physical casinos, where the sportsbook will be tucked away somewhere from the main gaming floor, as it is for online platforms, where the casino games and sports betting options will be on different sections of the site. Indeed, often gaming operators will have separate websites and apps for their sports betting and casino products.

But modern online casino platforms do a lot to entice sports fans over to the “other side”, particularly with the promotion of sports-themed games. There is an abundance of choices on major casino platforms, covering every major sport on Earth. Which are the ones worth playing as a fan? We will detail many of the best titles below.

Soccer is well-represented at the casino

The best place to start is with soccer games. The most popular sport in the world is well represented at online casinos. Top titles include 11 Champions soccer-themed slot from Microgaming, as well as Football Rules! Official games – i.e., those licensed to feature imagery of sports stars – were all the rage for a time, which included the Top Trumps World Football Stars games, a series that included soccer stars like Lionel Messi and David Beckham. Image rights mean that sometimes these games are taken offline after a several-year period.

For some, the greatest soccer player of all time is not Messi but his compatriot, Diego Maradona. And Blueprint Gaming released an official Maradona slot game not long after his passing. A tribute game like that could only be made with the blessing of his estate and image-rights holders, and it’s a fun celebration of the Argentinian legend.

After soccer, the most frequently-represented sport is horse racing. Top titles include Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven, which is based on the miraculous day at Ascot in 1996 when the jockey won every race on the card. Others include Scudamore’s Super Stakes and AP McCoy Sporting Legends. Of course, you’ll also find lots of generic horse racing slots, including Happy Hooves and Derby Day.

Basketball is also well-represented, although there is a notable lack of officially-licensed basketball casino games, i.e., you’re not going to see any games with the licensed imagery of someone like Lebron James or Michael Jordan. This is possibly down to the fact the online casino sector in the United States has lagged behind other countries, a fact that has been remedied by the Supreme Court’s decision in 2018 to allow states to regulate gambling. Still, top basketball casino game titles include Basketball Star on Fire and the generically-titled Basketball by Evoplay.

Ice hockey has some of the best games

Breakaway, Breakaway Deluxe, and Breakaway Lucky Wilds are not just considered the most popular ice hockey slot games, they are also counted among the most popular online casino games. The graphics in the series aren’t as outstanding as some other games on this list (it might surprise you just how stylish some of the modern casino games can be), they still offer innovative gameplay and a range of fun bonuses.

As for football (American football) and baseball, they are arguably the most underrepresented among popular sports. You can find some titles, including more generically titled American Football and Baseball slots, and there are also games like Touchdown Frenzy and Endzone Riches. Sports is a broad church, so you’ll also find titles like Cricket Star and the snooker-themed Ronnie O’Sullivan Sporting Legend. Finally, if you consider pro wrestling a sport, then fans should check out WWE Legends: Link & Win, a hot new game that features iconic WWE wrestlers from down the years.

