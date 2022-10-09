The Vikings knew that wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a tendency he’d be bad with the football and they took advantage

Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings was a tale of two halves. Chicago fell behind early on allowing Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense to do what they wanted.

Minnesota led at the half 21-10 but the second half was a different story.

Quarterback Justin Fields led the Bears on three scoring drives as they took a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter. After Kirk Cousins and the they answered with a long scoring drive to take the lead, the stage was set for Fields and the offense. Unfortunately, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumbled as Cam Dantzler stripped the ball out of his hands.

Following the game, Minnesota admitted that they saw a tendency on Smith-Marsette and took advantage of it:

Cameron Dantzler on his game-winning strip of Ihmir Smith-Marsette: “We kind of had intel that he’d be loose with the ball.” #Vikings — Sam Ekstrom (@SamEkstrom) October 9, 2022

Ouch.

Smith-Marsette spent last season with the Vikings and even scored against Chicago at Soldier Field a year ago. Having him as a former teammate and going up against him in practice last year and this training camp sure as heck helped them.

Following the game, Smith-Marsette admitted that he knew he should have run out of bounds on the play.

“It was a selfish play by me,”Smith-Marsette said via Bears reporter Sean Hammond following the game in the locker room.

And that’s why you do your scouting on opposing players.

