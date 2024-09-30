Chicago Bears: Report shows Matt Eberflus is a weak head coach

A concerning report on the Chicago Bears coaching staff surfaced moments before the team’s Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears would hold on to beat the Rams 24-18 on Sunday, but the foundation of the team isn’t solid heading into Week 5.

Offense has not been a strength of the Chicago Bears

The offense struggled in the first three weeks of the season. Problems were to be expected with the offense when the Bears chose to draft and start Caleb Williams in the same season Eberflus would employ his second offensive coordinator in three seasons.

The offensive line has been atrocious, but the play-calling hasn’t helped Williams or the running scheme. Waldron was heavily criticized by the national media for his conservative play calling during the Bears’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, especially for calling four straight runs inside the Indianapolis five-yard line.

Shane Waldron was scolded by three team captains

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports talked to tight end Marcedes Lewis before Sunday’s game. Lewis, Caleb Williams, and Cole Kmet had a “private meeting” to discuss Waldron’s coaching style. Lewis said they were frustrated by Waldron treating his offense like a “Pop Warner” football team and wanted the offensive coordinator to be more aggressive in coaching the team.

.@JayGlazer breaks down how members of the Bears offense met with OC Shane Waldron to express their frustration 😳 pic.twitter.com/jW3xoqIRtf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 29, 2024

One problem with Glazer’s report, Lewis made the “private meeting” a public affair. Happy players don’t leak direct shots to a coaching staff to the media.

It sounds like the results of the meeting between Waldron and the players weren’t fruitful. Waldron’s play design against the Rams didn’t look more aggressive. The offense continued to rely on the screen game.

Matt Eberflus picked the wrong coach

Lewis made a bold choice to go public about the meeting with Waldron, and the ramifications go up to the head coach.

Eberflus has made a few disastrous coaching hires since 2022. He said in the offseason he planned to hire the right person for the offensive coordinator job.

Three team captains pulled his new hire aside before Week 4 to scold Waldron for not…coaching.

Justin Fields vented to the media about his previous offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy. Williams is already frustrated with Waldron.

Why is Eberflus in charge of developing a young quarterback?

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE