The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is one of the biggest accolades a player in the NFL can win. In fact, the League even states it is the “most prestigious honor” available to a player.

For those who are unaware of what it recognizes, it takes a look at what players are doing in their communities away from the field and how they are trying to make a positive impact. It can come in a variety of different ways, although they are mostly charitable and often valuable.

Each team is permitted to put forward one player each season for the award, and fans can vote for who they believe is the most deserving. They can do this by voting on X (formerly Twitter) or going through the official NFL website. The winner will receive a $250,000 award that will go to the charity of their choice, while each nomination will receive a monetary contribution that they can give, too.

Who are the Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 Nominees?

Each of the 32 teams has already submitted their nominations for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and why they were selected. They are as follows…

Arizona Cardinals, Jonathan Ledbetter Atlanta Falcons, Bradley Pinion Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith Buffalo Bills, Dion Dawkins Carolina Panthers, Bradley Bozeman Chicago Bears, Justin Jones Cincinnati Bengals, Ted Karras Cleveland Browns, Anthony Walker Jr. Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence Denver Broncos, Garett Bolles Detroit Lions, Frank Ragnow Green Bay Packers, De’Vondre Campbell Houston Texans, Jon Weeks Indianapolis Colts, Zaire Franklin Jacksonville Jaguars, Dawuane Smoot Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby Los Angeles Chargers, Derwin James Jr. Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp Miami Dolphins, Alec Ingold Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Phillips New England Patriots, Jonathan Jones New Orleans Saints, Tyrann Mathieu New York Giants, Saquon Barkley New York Jets, Solomon Thomas Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers, Cameron Heyward San Francisco 49ers, Arik Armstead Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antoine Winfield Jr. Tennessee Titans, Jeffery Simmons Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin

Fans will be able to vote for their pick to win the award between December 5 and January 8, 2024. The winner will then be revealed at the NFL Honors Awards ceremony, which will be held on February 8, 2024.

Who will win the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?

It is a very difficult thing to predict as it is entirely down to the fan vote, and they can vote as many times as they want on social media. This can make it very difficult to try and predict what may happen. It can also be very hard to try and foresee who may win, given that each of the 32 nominees selected has been doing impressive work in their communities, and one will not often be seen as being better than the other.

Those who resort to looking at the position of a player as an indicator of who will win the award may not get their answer, either. Unlike the MVP award, which typically goes to the quarterback, the Walter Payton award has been won by players on offense and defense.

Who won the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?

The 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was won by Dak Prescott, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being recognized for his various charitable interests outside of football.

He created the Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation, which focuses on colon cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. At the same time, he also looked to try to improve social issues, including racism, improve police services, and be the co-chair for the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala.

Interestingly, Andrew Whitworth was the 2021 recipient of the award as he had a year to remember as the Los Angeles Rams were Super Bowl champions. If a feat like that were to happen again this year, then the latest NFL odds would suggest that Arik Armstead would need to win it as the San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win.

Whoever is named the recipient of this year’s award will certainly be a worthy winner, but the communities that they have impacted and likely continue to do so for years to come by that individual will have already felt as though they have won with the support that they have been given.

