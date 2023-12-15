Trending
NFL’s 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees: Who Will Win?

4 Mins Read
Walter Payton Man of The Year

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is one of the biggest accolades a player in the NFL can win. In fact, the League even states it is the “most prestigious honor” available to a player.

For those who are unaware of what it recognizes, it takes a look at what players are doing in their communities away from the field and how they are trying to make a positive impact. It can come in a variety of different ways, although they are mostly charitable and often valuable.

Each team is permitted to put forward one player each season for the award, and fans can vote for who they believe is the most deserving. They can do this by voting on X (formerly Twitter) or going through the official NFL website. The winner will receive a $250,000 award that will go to the charity of their choice, while each nomination will receive a monetary contribution that they can give, too.

Who are the Walter Payton Man of the Year 2023 Nominees?

 

Each of the 32 teams has already submitted their nominations for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and why they were selected. They are as follows…

  1. Arizona Cardinals, Jonathan Ledbetter
  2. Atlanta Falcons, Bradley Pinion
  3. Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith
  4. Buffalo Bills, Dion Dawkins
  5. Carolina Panthers, Bradley Bozeman
  6. Chicago Bears, Justin Jones
  7. Cincinnati Bengals, Ted Karras
  8. Cleveland Browns, Anthony Walker Jr.
  9. Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence
  10. Denver Broncos, Garett Bolles
  11. Detroit Lions, Frank Ragnow
  12. Green Bay Packers, De’Vondre Campbell
  13. Houston Texans, Jon Weeks
  14. Indianapolis Colts, Zaire Franklin
  15. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dawuane Smoot
  16. Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
  17. Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby
  18. Los Angeles Chargers, Derwin James Jr.
  19. Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp
  20. Miami Dolphins, Alec Ingold
  21. Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Phillips
  22. New England Patriots, Jonathan Jones
  23. New Orleans Saints, Tyrann Mathieu
  24. New York Giants, Saquon Barkley
  25. New York Jets, Solomon Thomas
  26. Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson
  27. Pittsburgh Steelers, Cameron Heyward
  28. San Francisco 49ers, Arik Armstead
  29. Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antoine Winfield Jr.
  31. Tennessee Titans, Jeffery Simmons
  32. Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin

Fans will be able to vote for their pick to win the award between December 5 and January 8, 2024. The winner will then be revealed at the NFL Honors Awards ceremony, which will be held on February 8, 2024.

Who will win the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?

It is a very difficult thing to predict as it is entirely down to the fan vote, and they can vote as many times as they want on social media. This can make it very difficult to try and predict what may happen. It can also be very hard to try and foresee who may win, given that each of the 32 nominees selected has been doing impressive work in their communities, and one will not often be seen as being better than the other.

Those who resort to looking at the position of a player as an indicator of who will win the award may not get their answer, either. Unlike the MVP award, which typically goes to the quarterback, the Walter Payton award has been won by players on offense and defense.

Who won the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?

The 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was won by Dak Prescott, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being recognized for his various charitable interests outside of football.

He created the Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation, which focuses on colon cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. At the same time, he also looked to try to improve social issues, including racism, improve police services, and be the co-chair for the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala.

Interestingly, Andrew Whitworth was the 2021 recipient of the award as he had a year to remember as the Los Angeles Rams were Super Bowl champions. If a feat like that were to happen again this year, then the latest NFL odds would suggest that Arik Armstead would need to win it as the San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win.

Whoever is named the recipient of this year’s award will certainly be a worthy winner, but the communities that they have impacted and likely continue to do so for years to come by that individual will have already felt as though they have won with the support that they have been given.

