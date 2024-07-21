Caleb Williams is already proving that he’s a dynamic passer in his best throw of the day during Bears Camp Day 2.

Caleb Williams has been earning high praise two days into the Chicago Bears 2024 training camp. He made his best throw of the day to second year wide receiver Tyler Scott. The ball was a perfectly placed over the shoulder throw that highlights Williams’ accuracy and arm strength.

Caleb Williams’ best moment of practice this morning came as he hit Tyler Scott in stride with a dime downfield. (🎥: @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/0rNuy2CBLZ — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 21, 2024

While the throw came only in seven-on-seven action it represents one of many well placed accurate down the field throws that Williams has been making since arriving in Chicago. Caleb Williams has consistently earned high praise from DJ Moore about he timing and ball placement accuracy.

Earlier Shane Waldron praised Williams for how far he’s coming since OTAs. Waldron praised Williams for “being a step ahead of where he was after OTAs.” Williams has been focus on growth even when he can’t be practicing. He’s owned the huddle and showed command when calling plays. A high comfort level with calling plays is going to be important in his development as training camp progresses.

There will be the expected growing pains for Williams but there seems to be an overwhelming sense of consistency from the media reports. The talk already is that Williams looks better than any of the past two rookie QBs, that were here. Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields always seemed to have success, but could never string together a high level of consistency.

Trubisky and Fields might have one or two good practices, but then would revert back to a consistent set of struggling to build upon any success that they have had. Caleb Williams thus far hasn’t had that problem according to multiple reports.

With Caleb Williams early growth and consistency it seems that he could finally be the quarterback to elevate the Chicago Bears. There is quite a big difference between a QB you can with with, and a QB you can win because of.

If the Chicago Bears finally have the QB that they can win because of the 2024 Chicago Bears training camp will beginning of something special. Something never seen before in the history of the franchise that has the Bears consistently competing for playoff spots and a chance at going to the Super Bowl every year instead of hopefully making the playoffs, or constantly having a losing record or lumping together mediocre seasons at best.

