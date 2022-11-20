Trending
Bears

WATCH: Former Bear fumbles; sets up Chicago scoring drive

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Former Bear

A former Bear fumbles; scores on the next drive

The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons were playing another exciting game in Week 11. The two teams have had some memorable games over the previous few years. A former Bear made a terrible play in the first half but immediately made up for it.

Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson fumbled the ball on a first down play in the second quarter.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields would lead the Bears down the short field and run in for a touchdown.

Patterson responded by taking the Bears’ kick-off to the house.

The Bears led the Falcons with two minutes to go in the first half. Patterson was with the Bears during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply