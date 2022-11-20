WATCH: Former Bear fumbles; sets up Chicago scoring drive

A former Bear fumbles; scores on the next drive

The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons were playing another exciting game in Week 11. The two teams have had some memorable games over the previous few years. A former Bear made a terrible play in the first half but immediately made up for it.

Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson fumbled the ball on a first down play in the second quarter.

¡Fumble! Le zafan el balón a Cordarrelle Patterson. Recupera #DaBears pic.twitter.com/UyARAK35ab — All Football (@AllFootballMX) November 20, 2022

Bears quarterback Justin Fields would lead the Bears down the short field and run in for a touchdown.

A touchdown scoring machine. @JustnFields' 10th TD in his last 10 quarters! 📺: #CHIvsATL on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/IaVHvq433O pic.twitter.com/rh5vwx7diN — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2022

Patterson responded by taking the Bears’ kick-off to the house.

Cordarelle Patterson makes up for the fumble with a kick-return house call 💯pic.twitter.com/2P2R6AuFcJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 20, 2022

The Bears led the Falcons with two minutes to go in the first half. Patterson was with the Bears during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

