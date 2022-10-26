Early look at Week 8 NFL betting lines and moves with ATS trends and info.

With week 8 of the NFL season here, we are taking a look at the updated betting lines and moves for the best plays of the week. It’s an intriguing slate once again with a Thursday Night Football game in the NFL between Baltimore and Tampa Bay, but the rest of the slate looks promising to make some money as well.

NFL Thursday Night Oct. 27, 7:15 pm CST

Ravens @ Bucs +1.5, 45.5

Look ahead line was Tampa -3, now sits Ravens -1.5 which is a 4-point line movement off of opener.

Ravens outgained last week by Browns 6 yards per play to 4 yard per play (336 yards to 254 total yards) Lamar Jackson last 4 games 3 TD’s, 4 INT’s 120 passing yards per game after hot start.

Ravens have now blown 3 double digit leads in each of their 3 losses in 2nd half and almost did the same last week. They were very fortunate to beat the Browns.

Bucs are in tough shape, got gashed by back up RB’s on Sunday for Carolina. D’onta Foreman had 15 carries for 118 yards and Chuba Hubard 9 carries for 63 yards and a TD. Mike Evan’s dropped wide open TD on 3rd play from scrimmage which set the tone for the game early on.

Tampa 6-1 to the under, 2-5 ATS

Ravens 5-2 to the under, 3-4 ATS

NFL Sunday London Game

Broncos @Jags -2.5, 39-

Jags opened -4 bet down to -2.5, total 39.5 Two more teams struggling, look ahead line was Jags -2.

Brett Rypien was horrible for Denver as Broncos scored 9 points again. Denver defense was great again last week but offense continues to struggle under Nathaniel Hackett.

Jags are now 0-5 in one score games this year and had 13 penalties for 81 yards in meltdown against Giants. Tough to take Jags as a favorite so far this year, I learned my lesson last week.

Denver has scored 16 points or less in 6 of their 7 games, Hackett could be on the hot seat soon if this continues.

Denver 6-1 to under, 2-5 ATS

Jags 4-3 to over, also 2-5 ATS.

NFL Sunday Oct. 30



Chicago @ Dallas –9.5, 43

Look ahead line was Dallas -10 and 43, Bears took small money after big win against Patriots last night.

Dallas Offensive line dominated last week 139 rushing yards and their defense also is borderline elite and playing at super bowl level.

Lions came into the Dallas game averaging 28 PPG and didn’t score a TD. Dallas has only given up more then 1 TD in a game once this season against Eagles..

Bears dominated the Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough 33-14. Will be a good test for Justin Fields after huge game against Pats.

Dallas 5-2 ATS, 5-1-1 to the under, Bears 3-3-1 ATS, 4-3 to the under.

Raiders @ Saints +2, 49.5

Look ahead line was Saints -1, now Raiders -2

Saints are struggling, Dalton two pick 6’s last week. Have Lost 5 of their last 6 games. Poorly coached team under Dennis Allen and really miss Sean Peyton. Lattimore, Adebo, Robey, Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas all questionable this week, injuries are adding up for Saints.

Raiders had 400 yards of offense against Texans. Next 5 opponents are .500 or less, Raiders should be favored in 9 of their next 11 after slow start. Raiders to make playoffs on Betonline is currently+240 which is a bet I’m likely to make.

Josh Jacobs is heating up on the ground, 144,154, and 143 yards in his last 3.

Raiders also gave up over 400 yards to Texans last week and are 4-1-1 to the over, Saints are also 5-2 to the over. Over is also going to be a bet for me in this one.

Panthers +4.5 @ Atlanta, 42

Look ahead was Atlanta -7 when people were fading Carolina as 13 point dogs last week and they won outright at +400 on the money line against Bucs . Panthers are now one game out of first place!

Carolina defense has been good and running game perhaps showing some life. Lots of secondary injuries for Atlanta.

Going to have a hard time taking Falcons as a favorite as they are banged up defensively. Panthers as a big dog might be in play here again.

Atlanta 6-1 ATS, Carolina 2-5 ATS. 67% of the handle currently coming on Atlanta.

Steelers @ Eagles -10.5, 43

Eagles biggest favorite on the board at -10.5. Look ahead was -9.5, total is 43.5

Everyone loving the Eagles right now, Eagles are 6-0 and off a bye week. Often times coming off a bye week can mess up a team’s rhythm.

Steelers hanging around as they got guys back from injury last week. Other then blowout loss to Bills they have been within 1 score in final 2 minutes of their other six games. Defense is keeping them in games.

Heavy public money on Eagles 75% handle and 56% of the bets, could be another good Tomlin dog spot.

Dolphins -3 @ Lions, 51.5

Line opened Miami -3 and went to -3.5, look ahead was Miami -3 with heavy juice.

Miami offense really struggled on Sunday night after first 3 drives against Steelers, Steelers dropped 4 easy INT’s.

Miami was held to 127 yard of offense in 2nd half and punted on 5 out of 6 possessions and went scoreless in second half.

Lions 4-18-1 straight up under Dan Campbell and 1-5 this season. Lions also had 5 turnovers last week against Dallas. The loss of Swift and St. Brown on offense is really hurting them.

Lions are 4-2 to the over

Miami 3-4 ATS

Cardinals +4 @ Vikings, 49

Look ahead line was Vikings -6.5, got bet down to -5.5 and now -3.5. Vikings did not play last week (bye week) and the line moved that much.

Vikings 5-1 straight up but only 2-4 ATS and were outgained by Miami two weeks ago by 224 yards.

As road dog under Cliff Kingsbury the Cards are 15-3-2 ATS and have won 8 straight games on the road as a dog. Getting Hopkins back is huge for them.

Patriots -1.5 @ Jets, 40.5

Look ahead line was Pats -1, now at -1.5, total of 40.

Breece Hall injury is huge, he has been tremendous for the Jets offense.

Jets 5-2 ATS, have won and covered 4 straight games.

Pats get blown out by Bears, get outgained by 130 yards. QB situation is a mess, Duggar injured at safety.

Patriots now in last place in AFC East! Must win for them this week or they will not make playoffs.

Titans -2 @ Texans, 40.5

Look ahead line was Titans -3, total of 41. Opened Titans -3.5 and now down to -2.

Titans have won 4 straight but very banged up. Henry 3 straight 100 yard rushing games .

Texans have allowed the 3rd most rushing yards in the NFL, Josh Jacobs destroyed them last week.

This line line seems cheap to me for the Titans.

Giants +3 @ Seattle, 44.5

Look ahead line was Seattle -1, now sitting at -3.

Seattle playing really well now first place in their division. Their defense has gotten much better last couple of weeks.

Giants have bye week next week, 6-1 ATS, only other 6-1 ATS team other then Falcons. Also 6-1 in one score games. 6 wins by a combined 27 points.

Giants are a great live betting team, seem to always be down and comeback.

Commanders +3 @ Colts 40

Look ahead line was Indy -6, now -3.

Washington defense allowing under 3.7 yards per rush last 5 games which is top 5 in the NFL. Chase Young might be back this week.

Heinicke is a better QB then Wentz, made a great play to seal the game for Commanders.

Colts 6-1 to the under, Sam Ehlinger in at QB for Colts. Frank Reich also on the hot seat!

49ers @ Rams +1.5, 43

Look ahead was Rams -2.5, got bet down to -1. Rams are off a bye week.

Niner’s just gave up 9.1 yards per play and 6 TD’s last week to KC, gave up 4 TD’s the previous week to Atlanta. Also had 7 defensive starters out last week.

Rams coming off a bye, 5 out of their 8 Offensive linemen were out going into the bye. Zero running game, fewest rushing yards in the NFL this year,

Niner’s taking money but both teams are struggling. Shanahan owns McVeigh.

Packers +11 @ Bills, 47.5

Look ahead was Bills -8, got bet up -8.5 now -11.5.

Packers first 3 game losing streak since 2008, first losing streak under LaFleur who appears to be a fraud. Also, no 3rd down conversions for Packers for the first time since 1999. Special teams playing poorly. Rodgers banged up, Lazard is hurt.

12 combined carriers for Jones and Dillon last week.

Bills off a bye week and frustrating loss to KC. Blew Steelers out at home week before that. -11 is a ton of points to lay no matter the opponent.

I will write up some best bets for these games later in the week!

