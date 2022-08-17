What about the “other” major league sport played in Chicago?

Whenever we talk about the major leagues in American sporting culture, this is usually in reference to four specific sports in particular. They are NFL football, MLB baseball, NBA basketball, and NHL hockey

But what about the “other” major league sport which continues to grow in popularity? You know, the one we call “soccer” that is often referred to as “football” in most places around the globe. Major League Soccer (MLS) has come on leaps and bounds, ever since the competition was founded in 1993, inspired by the USA hosting the 1994 FIFA World Cup. That tournament proved to be a huge success, inspiring a new generation of Americans to embrace the sport.

Now, there are MLS teams regularly competing in the CONCACAF Champions League, which is the equivalent continental competition of the more famous one played by our European cousins. Furthermore, our very own Chicago Fire were frequent participants, even achieving third place in the 1999 edition, when the soccer franchise boasted easily one of the strongest squads in the MLS.

In fact, Chicago Fire FC won the MLS Cup Playoffs during their inaugural 1998 campaign, along with triumphing in the U.S. Open Cup that year, achieving something of a unique sporting double. Throughout those early years of their existence, the Chicago franchise firmly put soccer on the map within our city, enjoying roughly a decade of consistent and sustained success.

Nevertheless, recent years have been more of a struggle, given that Chicago Fire has finished 22nd in the overall MLS standings for two consecutive seasons. At the time of writing, they hover just above that level in 20th place, which is hardly the desired outlook following a rebranding in 2020, and the long-awaited return to Soldier Field as their home venue.

The Chicago soccer franchise has boasted some fabulous international talents over the years. Polish legend Piotr Nowak was the first inductees to the club’s “Ring of Fire” Hall of Fame, having spent five memorable seasons impressing fans with powerful midfield performances, before he retired in 2003. Czech international Luboš Kubík was another popular figure between 1998 and 2000, remembered with equally fond regard amongst supporters.

Many components of the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) were Chicago Fire players, including superb talents of the past such as goalkeeper Zach Thornton, defender Carlos Bocanegra, and midfielder Chris Armas. The latter has gone on to enjoy a successful coaching career, which even brought about a brief spell as assistant head coach with English giants Manchester United last season.

Although times have been tough for Chicago Fire FC of late, perhaps what they need is another international superstar to bolster the roster, given that attendances have dwindled somewhat. Big names tend to inspire, as was the case with Bastien Schweinsteiger between 2017 and 2019, enjoying three solid MLS campaigns with the franchise. He was a German international boasting a lengthy list of professional honors, including a memorable 2014 World Cup triumph.

Maybe the hierarchy at Chicago Fire will be keenly watching the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, looking to coax players who dazzle under the desert sunshine of Qatar, where the prestigious international soccer tournament will be hosted this year. The locals are certainly excited, seeking out the best options for sports betting Qatar, looking for safe and secure sites where they can wager, given the gambling restrictions across the region.

That being said, and even if Chicago Fire can lure additional top international talents to help their cause, will it boost the level of soccer interest again in the Windy City? Well, it’s not uncommon for some fans to follow the bustling breeze of success, which tends to happen with any of our major league franchises. People do enjoy being associated with the good times, after all.

Interestingly, despite claims to the contrary, whenever anyone talks about major league franchises in Chicago, it’s the traditional “American” sports which always get mentioned. This would suggest that soccer has yet to pull enough at the heartstrings of Chicago fandom, at least in sufficient numbers to be considered “major” enough for consideration.

Despite boasting one of the more prominent MLS teams, and one of the most successful in U.S. Open Cup history with four titles, Chicago Fire FC still finds itself competing for appreciation and love amongst the sporting masses of the city. Hopefully, that will change and evolve for the better eventually, maybe to the point where “Fire” even features on the top menu of teams right here, with a new section at our beloved CHICITY Sports website.

