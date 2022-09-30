The Bears have an important player that needs to show more promising upside as 2022 moves forward

The Bears took a shot back in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mitch Trubisky with the 2nd overall pick. Trubisky turned out to not be a hit for the Bears, especially considering that Mahomes was taken after him.

Fast forward to the 2021 NFL Draft and the Chicago Bears took another shot at a first round QB. To this point of his career, Fields has shown insane athleticism and flashes of elite upside, but has failed to be consistent throughout his career.

2022 has not been off to a great start for Fields, but that is just as much on the game script as it is on him. Week 1 was played in terrible weather , but even when behind to the Packers, Eberflus stilled elected to let the ground game take control.

So, what if Fields fails to show the development that they need to by the end of the 2022 campaign? Here are a few possibilities for the Bears if that turns out to be the case.

1. Use the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is one that contains some solid QB candidates. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, and Tyler Van Dyke lead the potential QB candidates taken within the first couple rounds. Young and Stroud are assumed to be the first 2 picks, but would it be wise to try to make a splash and grab one of those two?

The Bears can also elect to take a guy like Richardson or Van Dyke in the second round if they so choose. This would have a safety net in place if Fields does not produce beyond 2022.

2. Bring in a Veteran to Force Fields to Battle for the Starting Role

Although the 2023 free agency class doesn’t include a top tier QB, it does have plenty of veterans that could give Fields a run for his money and force him to develop at a pace that the team needs. Some of these names include Baker Mayfield, Gardner Minshew, Teddy Bridgewater, and Jacoby Brissett. Brissett has been one of the best backups in the NFL, as he has done a great job stepping up when needed to in recent seasons. He would be the best man to target for the Bears front office if they so choose to go this route.

3. Make a Splash Trade at the Deadline

With the news of Roquan Smith’s contract situation coming out before the season got started, he could very well be a trade target that the Bears could use to trade for a solid QB candidate. It seems as though the NFL starting QBs consist of either very good veterans or highly touted young guys, but who are some of the middle of the road guys that the Bears could try to target? Here are a few names: Lamar Jackson, Jameis Winston and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lamar Jackson makes the most sense for a team that is currently dominating in the run game.

Lamar Jackson 38 Yard Run pic.twitter.com/4tGgguCzil — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) September 25, 2022

4. Trust the Process

Stick with Fields regardless of how the season pans out and trust the process that was instated prior to the Ryan Poles era. Fields has a ton of upside, but ultimately, it doesn’t matter how much he impresses us fans, because it is up to Ryan Poles and how he sees things.

