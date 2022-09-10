The Chicago Sky were eliminated from playoff contention in disappointing fashion by the Connecticut Sun, turning the focus to an offseason that will feature vital decisions for a number of key players

In one of the more dramatic endings to a winner-take-all WNBA playoff game in league history, the Connecticut Sun beat defending champions, Chicago Sky , 72-63, to make the Finals for the first time in since 2019.



Connecticut overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to send their 2021 nemesis into the offseason. Unlike Game 4, the teams kept it close, with the Sky erasing an early lead by the Sun to go into the half tied 40-40.



While the Sun have finally slained their dragons and face the Aces next in the Finals, the Sky will have to reckon with how their season ended.

What’s next for the Chicago Sky?



After coming close to a chance repeat, the Sky might have an upheaval in their future. If for nothing, their late-game collapse presents the opportunity re-strategize and prepare for what’s to come.



Star player of the team and former MVP, Candace Parker said after Thursday’s game that she still had not decided about her future.



“I don’t ever want to cheat the game. I won’t cheat the game,” she said. “So when I’m not able to go out and play and be the Candace that I want to be, I won’t play.”



What could be deduced from the above statement is the possibility of the beginning of the end to an illustrious career by one of the poster girls of the WNBA. Another longtime veteran Allie Quigley, just might contemplate retirement, having not signed yet with an overseas team for the offseason.



Outside of Chicago’s aging core, they have free agency to contend with. Point guard Courtney Vandersloot and recent addition Emma Meesseman are both free agents this offseason. Key reserves Azurá Stevens and Rebekah Gardner will also have opportunities to optimize their earning potential with or away from the team.

Naturally, the future of the group was a frequent topic of conversation during exit interviews on Friday. And there was a common theme from each player asked about their eventual decisions:

We’ll see.

Hope Arising for the Chicago Sky

While getting knocked out by an opponent after going 4-0 against them in the regular season and being outscored 24-5 in the fourth quarter, to surge to a nine-point win on an 18-0 run calls for sober reflection, it also presents the clean slate upon which a new and vigorous core with strength in-depth can be built.



Chicago went all in on a win-now roster, and it earned them one championship in two years, but to vie for more laurels in an increasingly competitive league, the front office has got to do more by re-jigging the roster, as well as the coaching crew for optimum delivery in games to come.

In all, the 2022 season was a successful one for Chicago. With a 26-10 record, they broke the franchise record for wins in a regular season, and came within 10 minutes of a second straight Finals berth.

