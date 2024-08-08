White Sox’ hapiness didn’t last long, Athletics beat them 3-2

On a day that promised to be a celebration for the Chicago White Sox after they snapped their historic 21-game losing streak, the optimism quickly faded as they fell to the Oakland Athletics, 3-2. The setback not only marked the tenth consecutive series loss for the White Sox, but also underscored the team’s ongoing struggles in a season filled with disappointment.

The game started off on the right foot for the White Sox , led by an impressive two-run home run by Andrew Benintendi in the second inning, his second in two games. With an early 2-0 lead, starter Davis Martin also turned in a solid performance, limiting the Athletics to just two hits in six innings.

Manager Pedro Grifol was upbeat after the performance, reflecting on the future of the franchise with the younger Martin at the helm.

“He obviously gave us a great opportunity to win a baseball game,” White Sox manager “We had a 2-0 lead going into the seventh inning… He’s looking very good. He’s a key piece in this organization going forward.” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.

However, everything changed drastically in the seventh inning. The Athletics’ revelation, Armando Alvarez, and the talented Zack Gelof, combined for productive singles, tying the game 2-2 in the blink of an eye. A sacrifice fly by Lawrence Butler gave Oakland the lead for good, completing the comeback and leaving the White Sox in a sea of frustration.

Records that speak of a difficult season

With this result, the White Sox find themselves in a complicated position, even under the weight of alarming statistics: 0-67 when trailing after seven innings and a troubling 8-24 in games decided by a single run. To make matters worse, they haven’t won consecutive games since the end of June.

“We had the game under control until that seventh inning,” Grifol said. “It was disappointing to see how it turned out, but we have to learn from these moments.”

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay, on the other hand, celebrated his team’s effort and stressed the importance of the little details that lead to victory.

Next up for the White Sox

As the Chicago White Sox prepare to take on the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series, manager Grifol hopes his team can regain its form after this tough loss. Garrett Crochet (6-8, 3.19 ERA), his young starter, will be looking for his first win since June 7, a crucial challenge for the morale of a team that continues to fight its own shadows in the final stretch of the season.

