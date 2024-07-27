The Chicago White Sox have taken a significant step in strengthening their roster by signing 20 of their 21 selections in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. This exciting announcement includes the signing of their first selection, Hagen Smith, a promising left-handed pitcher who has captured the attention of pundits and fans alike.

Hagen Smith: The new pearl on the White Sox talent pool

Selected by the White Sox with the 5th overall pick, Hagen Smith was rated by MLB.com as the 5th best prospect available. With a historic $8 million signing bonus, Smith is the team’s hope to bolster its pitching staff.

At 20 years old, the talented left-hander had an outstanding season at the University of Arkansas, where he led the team in several categories with a 9-2 record and an impressive 2.04 ERA. His ability to dominate on the mound, with a .144 opponent batting average and 161 strikeouts in 16 starts, certainly places him as a future major league star.

Blake Larson: A Rising Talent

Another standout on the list is Blake Larson, a left-handed pitcher selected with the 68th overall pick in the draft. Originally from Iowa and known for his standout performance in the 2018 Little League World Series, Larson has taken decisive steps to advance his career.

After moving to Florida to attend the IMG Academy, the promising pitcher displayed a 90-plus mile per hour fastball that caught the attention of scouts. His performance, along with his passion for the game, makes him a talent to watch within the organization.

The Undrafted Free Agents

In addition to their draft picks, the White Sox have also secured several undrafted free agents, reflecting their strategy of strengthening the team on several fronts. This includes pitchers such as Colton McIntosh from the University of Washington and Gray Thomas from the University of Oklahoma, as well as catchers and infielders looking to make their mark on the team.

The Chicago White Sox also added several talented hitters. Youngsters who have impressed with their talent, power, and opportunity with the wood at hand.

Caleb Bonemer: A Historic Opportunity

Caleb Bonemer, a standout slugger from Okemos High School in Michigan, was also selected in the draft, going 43rd overall. With an estimated value of $2,172,800, Bonemer has earned a special place as the first player from Greater Lansing to be selected in the MLB draft since 2017. This is a testament to the emerging talent the region has to offer and a promising sign for the future of the White Sox.

Nick McLain: The dream is still possible

The White Sox also signed Nick McLain with the 78th pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. McLain has been plagued by injuries throughout his college career, which began at UCLA before transferring to Arizona State. He missed much of the 2024 season after breaking the hook bone in both hands, though he closed out the campaign in outstanding fashion to regain attention in the draft.

McLain is an ambidextrous hitter who is more likely to hit for a good average than have significant power. He also has the advantage of good genetics, as his brother Matt McLain (shoulder) is making his mark in the majors with the Reds.

The Chicago White Sox have put together a solid draft in 2024, securing not only their first pick, Hagen Smith, and a promising prospect at the position, but also other talent to complement their roster. With a focus on developing young players and bringing in free agents, the foundation is in place for the team to pursue a successful future in the Major Leagues.

As these new signings integrate into the organization, White Sox fans have reason to be optimistic about the coming years.

Here is the list of the White Sox 2024 draft picks, as well as the undrafted free agents they chose to sign:

1 Hagen Smith LHP 20 6-3 225 University of Arkansas (Bullard, Texas)

2 Caleb Bonemer SS 18 6-1 195 Okemos High School (Okemos, Michigan)

CB-B Blake Larson LHP 18 6-2 180 IMG Academy (Des Moines, Iowa)

3 Nick McLain OF 21 5-10 190 Arizona State University (Tustin, California)

4 Casey Saucke OF 20 6-3 210 University of Virginia (Rochester, New York)

5 Sam Antonacci INF 21 6-0 195 Coastal Carolina University (Springfield, Ill.)

6 Jackson Appel C 22 6-0 200 Texas A&M University (Houston, Texas)

7 Phil Fox RHP 21 5-9 185 University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

8 Aaron Combs LD 22 6-3 190 University of Tennessee (Sarasota, Florida)

9 Jack Young LD 22 5-10 195 University of Iowa (LeClaire, Iowa)

10 Cole McConnell OF 23 6-1 210 Louisiana Tech University (Beaumont, Texas)

11 Blake Shepardson RHP 21 6-5 220 University of San Francisco (Highlands Ranch, Colorado)

12 Nathan Archer OF 21 6-0 175 Bowling Green State University (LaGrange, Ohio)

13 Pierce George LHP 21 6-6 240 University of Alabama (Austin, Texas)

14 Justin Sinibaldi LHP 22 6-5 220 Rutgers University (Bridgewater, NJ)

15 Mason Moore RHP 22 6-4 215 University of Kentucky (Morehead, Ky.)

16 TJ McCants OF 23 6-3 200 University of Alabama (Cantonment, Fla.)

17 Lyle Miller-Green OF/RHP 23 6-5 235 Austin Peay State University (Burke, Va.)

18 Liam Paddack LHP 20 6-4 210 Gonzaga University (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)

19 Nick Pinto LHP 24 6-0 185 University of California-Irvine (Colo. de Caza, Calif.)

UDFA Jorge Corona C 23 6-2 215 Louisiana Tech University (Miami, Fla.)

UDFA Bryce Eblin INF 22 5-11 185 University of Alabama (Greenwood, Ind.)

UDFA Alec Makarewicz INF 23 6-2 235 North Carolina State University (Longwood, Fla.)

UDFA Colton McIntosh RHP 23 6-1 195 University of Washington (Phoenix, Ariz.)

UDFA Miguel Sanots INF 23 5-11 175 Dallas Baptist University (Fort Worth, Texas)

UDFA Grant Smith SS 23 6-0 190 Universidad de Kentucky (Albuquerque, NM)

UDFA Gray Thomas RHP 21 6-3 210 Universidad de Oklahoma (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

