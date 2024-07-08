White Sox keep finding new ways to lose with a 9th inning lead

Just when it looked like the White Sox had exhausted all the possibilities of finding new ways to lose a game in spectacular fashion, along came a ninth-inning collapse that looked like something out of a movie.

The White Sox took a one-run lead (4-3) into the final inning of Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins and brought in closer Michael Kopech. But things got off to a bad start when Kopech walked eighth batter Vidal Bruján, who reached second on a sacrifice bunt.

Bruján then headed for third, and Kopech appeared ready to throw him out. But no one was covering third, and Bruján arrived safely. Kopech was able to shake off the error and force a weak fly out by Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the second out of the inning.

All the White Sox had to do was retire Josh Bell, who had not recorded a hit since June 30. However, Bell hit a deep ball to left field and although Tommy Pham positioned himself to make the catch, the ball fell between his glove and body as he moved. This allowed the Marlins to tie the game at 4-4.

The situation became even more surreal when the White Sox decided to intentionally walk Jesus Sanchez, who was batting .412 with two home runs and four RBIs in July. Emmanuel Rivera had reached on an earlier play, leaving Kopech to face Jake Burger in a more than precarious situation.

Burger told reporters he felt a little extra adrenaline playing against his former team. And indeed, what happened next seemed like a fitting end to a disastrous ninth inning.

Burger hit a home run to put the final numbers on the scoreboard (7-4) against his former team. The South Siders had selected Jake Burger in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but after several devastating injuries, he made his MLB debut in 2021. Burger quickly became a fan favorite, but was traded to Miami after the White Sox gutted their roster in 2022.

As a result of the loss, the White Sox now have a 26-66 record, the worst in all of Major League Baseball. We’ll see what the future holds for them.

Garrett Crochet: At least some good news for the White Sox

Garrett Crochet, the White Sox ace pitcher, has been named to the MLB All-Star team. The announcement was made last Sunday.

Crochet has been outstanding in his first year as a starter, leading all pitchers in baseball with 19 starts and 146 strikeouts heading into Sunday’s action. He has also posted an impressive 3.08 ERA, a .968 WHIP, and has issued just 23 walks.

Even more striking is the fact that the 105.1 innings he has pitched this year far exceeds the total innings he has pitched in his professional career prior to 2024. Specifically, between the 2020, 2021, and 2023 seasons (excluding the 2022 season in which he was recovering from Tommy John surgery), Crochet had pitched a total of just 73 innings.

Crochet’s All-Star Game nomination is not the only national recognition he has received this year. In fact, he won the American League Pitcher of the Month award in June thanks to his 1.91 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched.

Crochet becomes the first White Sox starting pitcher to be named to the All-Star team since Lance Lynn in 2021.

