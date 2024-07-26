White Sox drop 11th straight game, Max Scherzer gets his break into the 3,400 club

In a close game on Thursday, the Chicago White Sox dropped their eleventh straight game with a 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. Max Scherzer , who pitched an impressive nine-strikeout performance, recorded his highest strikeout total of the season and moved into 10th place on the all-time strikeout list with 3,400.

Scherzer, who is days away from celebrating his 40th birthday, showed that he still has plenty of starpower left. In just six innings, he allowed one run, walked one and threw 62 of his 85 pitches for strikes. That not only put him atop the active pitchers’ list in strikeouts, but also showed off his control and the effectiveness of his pitches.

“He had good control on all of his pitches…. You saw a guy pitching well,” said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

Outstanding performance by the Rangers

The defending World Series champion Texas Rangers continued their strong play in the second half of the season. With this win against the White Sox, they earned their fifth consecutive win, matching their best streak of the season, and completed a four-game sweep at home, a feat they had not accomplished since 2017. Marcus Semien was instrumental in this game with his 15th home run, tying the game at a crucial time for the team.

Despite the best efforts of the White Sox, they were unable to hold on to the advantage. The South Siders took the lead with an early run in the third inning on a double by Korey Lee. The White Sox have been in a negative funk, winning just 3 of their last 20 games, leaving them in a critical situation with a 27-78 record and an alarming 51 games below .500.

Chicago White Sox: Light at the End of the Tunnel?

As the Chicago White Sox return home to face the Seattle Mariners, fans’ hopes are beginning to fade. The franchise is on a perilous path that could lead to one of the worst seasons in its history, coming dangerously close to the 120-loss mark set by the 1962 New York Mets.

With the next game at home, the White Sox must show improvement. The team has faltered in clutch situations, losing 30 of the 39 times it has held a lead at some point in the game. The manager and coaching staff must find ways to revive a team that seems to have lost the confidence and consistency needed to compete at the MLB level.

The Chicago White Sox loss to Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers is a clear reflection of the situation facing the team this season. With a streak of 11 consecutive losses, the urgency for a turnaround is evident. The series against the Mariners represents a crucial opportunity for the White Sox to sign their way back to winning ways and cut this negative streak.

As MLB enters the final stretch of the season, Chicago fans are anxiously waiting to see if their team can find the right direction before it’s too late. Will the White Sox be able to reverse their fortunes, or will they continue to add to the losing streak in their already difficult season? Only time will tell.

Historic event

Thursday’s event also featured the Double Duty Classic, an event that celebrates the history of the Negro Leagues in Chicago while promoting the next generation of black baseball players in the city.

White Sox ACE & De La Salle senior Francisco Rodriguez was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He took home the Minnie Miñoso MVP award, in honor of that baseball star in Chicago and his native Cuba.

