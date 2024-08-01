White Sox losing streak now stands at 17 games, Davis Martin called up to end it

The Chicago White Sox have made history, but not in the way they would like. With their recent 10-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals, the team has reached an unprecedented 17-game losing streak, an embarrassing record for the franchise that has left fans wondering what happened to the once MLB powerhouse baseball team.

Wednesday’s game was highlighted by an outstanding performance from Freddy Fermin, who hit a two-run homer and finished with four total hits. In addition, Vinnie Pasquantino contributed another two-run home run, while Salvador Perez had a solid performance with three hits and two runs scored. These elements were enough to give the Royals their third straight win.

On the other hand, Andrew Benintendi stood out for the White Sox , driving in two runs with his double, but it was not enough to change the direction of a team that is the worst in the Major Leagues this season with a 27-84 record.

The situation is alarming. Chicago is now 57 games under .500, the most dramatic stretch since the 1962 New York Mets finished with a 40-120 record. To put the severity of the situation in context, this is the longest losing streak since the Arizona Diamondbacks lost 17 in a row in 2021.

Rookie Drew Thorpe shared the burden of the loss, allowing six runs in five innings. That kind of consistency has been a challenge for the White Sox this season; their lack of pitching depth has exposed the shortcomings of a team desperate to reverse its fortunes.

The Future of the White Sox

The Chicago White Sox losing streak highlights internal problems that go beyond the game itself. A significant change in lineup and strategy is needed for the team to become competitive again. With their next game scheduled against the Minnesota Twins, the White Sox will be looking for a change in fortunes and a resurgence on the field. Davis Martin , returning from Tommy John surgery, will be the starting pitcher and fans will be watching to see if he can make a difference.

A 17-game losing streak has left an indelible mark on the Chicago White Sox season and raised serious questions about the franchise’s future. As they head into the second half of the season, the team must find a clear path out of this slump. Rebuilding will be inevitable if they are to regain the respect and competitiveness they once enjoyed in the major leagues.

As the season comes to a close and the search for new opportunities begins, it is critical that management and the coach find effective solutions to improve and eventually transform the team into one that Chicago fans can once again cheer for with pride.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE