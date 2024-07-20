White Sox shake up roster in search of improvement, lose first game after

The front office of the White Sox is making moves in search of the formula to improve their game. The moves began with the arrival of a new center fielder, catcher, pitcher, and 2nd baseman.

The most interesting move was that of 24-year-old Class AAA infielder Riley Brooks Baldwin , whom the White Sox selected in the 12th round of the June 2022 amateur draft. Playing for Charlotte, Baldwin demonstrated a good offensive line with multi-homer hitting games in recent months, a performance that served as an endorsement for him to make his debut in the big show.

He not only took a spot in the line-up, but got a hit in his first appearance at the plate at Kauffman Stadium.

Other moves made by the White Sox

The catcher called up by the White Sox is Chuckie Robinson (Baby Chuck), 29 years old, who made his debut with the Reds 2 years ago and has White Sox DNA in his veins, from his grandfather in the 60s. His father also played in the MLB, but with the Cubs in the 90s.

This is an understandable move when we analyze the problems the team has at the position, with the star receiver out and the position holder with an anemic offensive average.

The White Sox also called up 29-year-old right-handed pitcher Steve Christopher Wilson, who also debuted 2 years ago with the San Diego Padres. He had a good rookie year, with 4 wins, 2 loses, one saved, a 3.06 ERA, 53 strikeouts in 49 games as a reliever and one as a starter (53 innings).

Wilson also worked in the postseason, with 3 2/3 innings in game four of the championship series against the Phillies. He arrived in the White Sox organization in March 2024 as part of an agreement between the two franchises.

The White Sox also placed pitcher Michael Saroka on the disabled list due to shoulder problems and, as it is well known, they designated for assignment to Martin “Machete” Maldonado

In the first game after the roster moves (and the first after the All-Star break), the South Siders lost to the Kansas City Royals 7-1. Korey Lee homered for the only White Sox run.

