The Chicago White Sox made an attempt to acquire star pitcher and outfielder Shohei Ohtani

The Chicago White Sox are still in the mix for the AL Central race, entering Monday just two games back of the Minnesota Twins. With the MLB trade deadline looming on Tuesday, the South Siders are likely going to be buyers, trying to add to their roster.

And on Monday, we now know they took a shot at acquiring star Shohei Ohtani from Los Angeles.

Per Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Angels fielded offers for Ohtani but have decided to keep him for the rest of the season. Among the teams that called the Angels and proposed an offer were the White Sox.

The Padres and White Sox are among other teams known to have tried for Ohtani in recent days, with the Angels originally signaling they are willing to listen to offers on the once-in-a-century phenom. Several teams inquired, but the interested sides have moved on with the understanding the Angels are deciding to keep their all-time versatile megastar.

We don’t have the details on the White Sox offer but Heyman notes that owner Arte Moreno doesn’t want Shohei Ohtani to leave.

Hey, at least the White Sox tried.

