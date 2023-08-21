Why Rest is Crucial for Online Gambling

For decades, retail casinos all over the world have been waging psychological warfare against customers in an effort to gain every advantage possible. That includes distractionary measures like slot noise, cold casinos, table games jammed together, and no visual access to clocks and outdoor lighting. They also provide active players with “adult beverages” to help dull customer sensibilities.

There is nothing wrong or illegal about retail casinos employing these psychological measures. It’s all done with the goal of ensuring profitability. That makes it incumbent on casino gamblers to understand the war that is being waged and how they might counteract it. All is fair in love and money, right?

Online casino players have the advantage of not being subject to this kind of psychological warfare. They can simply go about playing their favorite casino games of chance with nary a distraction. In fact, there are only two known enemies of online casino players. That would be boredom and getting tired.

Facing the Financial Advantage Held by Casinos Over Players

The rest of this writing is going to focus on the pitfalls of gambling when you are tired. It’s a big deal because you are jumping onto your favorite online casino site with a willingness to risk your hard-earned cash. Many online casinos will provide either free spins or free chips to help entice you to play. Make sure you read the terms and conditions of these offers carefully.

What you need to understand right up front is all casinos, retail and online, already own a huge financial advantage over you in pursuit of your wagering dollars. The financial advantage is built into the rules that guide how each game is played. That financial advantage can range from 1% on table games like baccarat and blackjack up to as much as 12% on certain progressive video slots.

The financial advantage that casinos have is real and ever-lasting. The best you can hope for is to play each game as perfectly as possible, within the rules, and maybe walk away with a little extra money in your bank account. That’s why online casino gambling should be treated as a fun and exciting form of adult online entertainment without the expectation of winning.

Tired Online Casino Gamblers Are Bad Online Casino Gamblers

In order to play as perfectly as possible, you need to own and control your faculties. You can’t own and control your faculties when you are drinking, being distracted, or getting tired.

Not drinking while gambling is a choice you can make. You can avoid distractions by finding peaceful places to gamble. Where you might be vulnerable is not recognizing you are getting tired, which WILL affect your mental acuity.

Tired online casino gamblers are always bad casino players. They get sloppy with their decision-making and are prone to violating basic gambling principles like “never gamble with more money than you can afford to lose.” Gambling when you are tired is a formula for financial disaster, and online casino owners know it.

Here is the problem online gamblers face. Whether you realize it or not, online casino games are played faster than retail games. This is enabled by the fact that computers are more efficient than retail slots and live table-game dealers. It’s the speed of online gameplay that creates addictive behaviors like gambling too long and risking too much money. The longer you gamble, the more likely you are to get tired.

All of this brings to mind one important question: what can you do to prevent gambling online when you are tired?

How to Avoid Gambling When Tired

The first thing you need to do to avoid gambling online when tired is to recognize when you are getting tired. That’s on you because you are the only one who understands how your mind and body function.

Other than recognizing when you are getting tired, there are several other steps you can take to protect yourself from gambling online when likely too tired to do so effectively. Remember, your best chance of surviving an online gambling session without losses is to play as efficiently as possible. Here are a few rules you can employ to avoid gambling online when tired:

Set a time limit for each online gambling session – 30 to 60 minutes would be optimum

Avoid alcohol and eating as both activities will drain your physical resources

Change games as frequently as possible to avoid getting “hypnotized” by a single game

Don’t gamble online when lying in bed

Set loss limits to avoid frustration

Don’t gamble during times generally reserved for sleeping (late at night)

Make sure there is abundant lighting

Yes, online casino gambling should be considered a fun form of adult entertainment. At the same time, you don’t want to get in the habit of throwing your money away. Not gambling when tired is one advantage you can take away from “the house” if you follow the aforementioned rules.

