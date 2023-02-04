Will Anderson Jr. is the perfect player for the Chicago Bears to add to their team to flip their defense from one of the worst to a top defense in less than one off-season.

There shouldn’t be any debate about who the Chicago Bears should take at number one overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is the type of elite pass rusher the Bears need to turn around their fortunes on defense immediately. Anderson has the size, speed, athleticism and production at the college level to be elite at the NFL level. Most teams that have the best pass rush, have the best edge rushers in the league, Nick and Joey Bosa, Micha Parsons, and Anderson Jr have the added versatility to rush and defend from anywhere on the field.

Will Anderson Jr. is a generational difference maker on the edge, almost guaranteed to step on the field on day one and be a double-digit sack artist. He has top-end speed and explosion off the ball which is the first step in finding an elite pass rusher. He can beat the offensive lineman to the spot on either side of the line. He’s comfortable rushing from either spot.

When you’re elite, you’re elite. And Will Anderson Jr. is elite. pic.twitter.com/H4TYxesoyT — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 17, 2022

He has an elite change of direction ability, elite stop and go and hesitation to get the OL to stop their feet or hesitate enough for him to beat them cleanly. He has good hand usage to swipe away the OL’s hands and beat them inside or out.

Overall Anderson Jr shows very few weaknesses in his game.

He’s the type of player the Bears need to draft because the opportunity to draft a player of this caliber rarely comes along. The Bears can’t afford to pass on a sure thing in a draft full of question marks. It’s a very weak draft class, and adding the best player in the draft is the correct call to move the Bears in the right direction toward long-term success. The Bears are not in a position to hope that a number of players they draft from a trade-down pan out, they need the impact player now.

