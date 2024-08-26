The matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears in Week 1 will feature two teams that went undefeated in the preseason. The Bears and Titans were two of six teams to win every game in the preseason, with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings also winning all of their August exhibition games.

While those wins won’t mean anything for January’s playoffs, the Titans hope to ride the momentum into their Sept. 8 contest with the Bears. Second-year quarterback Will Levis sent the Bears a terse message about the upcoming game following the Titans’ final preseason game on Sunday night.

The Tennessee Titans gave great effort in training camp

Per the Titans website, first-year head coach Brian Callahan said he was proud of how the Titans prepared in training camp:

“Just unbelievable effort and work by our team this preseason,” Titans Coach Brian Callahan said after the game. “I understand that preseason records have no bearing on regular season success, it’s no predictive in any way, shape or form. But for the guys that suit up and play and give everything they have on the back of the roster, it really means something. So that was really cool, to see how hard our team has played in the preseason.”

Will Levis is “amped up” to play the Chicago Bears

Levis also knows that preseason success isn’t a true indicator of how a team will do in the regular season. Still, Levis said the team’s performance during the preseason has him “amped up” to play the Bears in Week 1:

“It was good,” Levis said. “We did what we wanted to out here, to get us amped up and ready for Week One. We were clean with our operation, from top to bottom. I’m proud of how the guys went out there and played. And it was awesome to see guys go out there and make some plays. “Just really happy with how it went, getting the dub. Three-and-0 in the preseason. We know it doesn’t necessarily mean anything in the preseason, but it means something to us. It feels good.”

If the Titans have any momentum from going undefeated in the preseason, the Bears would have a little more juice. The Titans went 3-0 this month. The Bears went 4-0 in the preseason, playing in one extra game since they participated in the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans.

Can the Bears match the Titans’ intensity?

