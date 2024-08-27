Chicago Bears’ QB Caleb Williams ignites Micah Parsons’ trade rumor with social media repost

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams quickly removed a repost on X that had fans excited about a possible trade this week. The Bears are looking to improve their roster at defensive end before the start of the regular season, and one idea caught Williams’ attention.

Micah Parsons’ future with the Dallas Cowboys is in doubt

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $136 million. News of Lamb’s signing started speculation that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott or edge rusher Micah Parsons (both heading into the final season of their contract) could be on the trade block soon, as Jerry Jones might not have the will or the cash to keep all three on the roster after Lamb’s pricey extension.

Caleb Williams reposted about Micah Parsons

@CalebFC18 posted a message advocating for the Bears to trade for Parsons:

With the Ceedee Lamb extension, the Cowboys probably can’t afford to extend Micah Parsons. King Poles, work your magic

Williams reposted @CalebFC18’s post.

Caleb Williams just shared a post that the #Bears should trade for Micah Parsons 👀 pic.twitter.com/FbE6udJDIk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 27, 2024

The Chicago Bears aren’t likely to trade for Parsons

Williams has since removed the repost from his X account after it went viral. Many people on social media thought Williams’ repost meant the Bears might be in on a potential trade for Parsons. After all, the Bears recently attempted to trade with the New England Patriots for Matthew Judon two weeks ago.

No verifiable reports have surfaced in recent days that the Cowboys intend to trade Parsons, and certainly none to the Bears.

The Bears recently made two trades for defensive line help. They traded a sixth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for defensive end Darrell Taylor and sent a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Those moves added much-needed depth for the defensive line. But Williams knows the Bears could use another starter at defensive end to put on the opposite side of Montez Sweat. However, the Bears aren’t likely to trade for Parsons, who will want over $30 million per season in his next contract.

