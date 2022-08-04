Detroit Lions Preview

Football is back! We’re officially in the month of August, training camp is here which means the regular season is just around the corner. I thought it would be fun to take a look at each of the Bears’ divisional foes and what to expect from the other teams in the NFC North. Let’s start with a preview of the team who finished last in the division, the Detroit Lions.

2021 Recap

Record: 3-13-1

vs Bears: 0-2

Notable Accomplishments: Losing like this

2022 Off-Season

Notable Additions:

DE Aidan Hutchinson (NFL Draft, 2nd Overall)

WR Jamison Williams (NFL Draft, 12th Overall)

Major Losses:

None

2022 Preview

vs. Bears – Week 10 @ Chicago, Week 17 @ Detroit

Oh, the Detroit Lions. You (almost) feel for their fanbase. Last year, they lost seven games that were decided by 10 points or less. They were the cinderella team who could never pull off the upset (minus the Cardinals). They watched their former Quarterback of 12 years, Matthew Stafford, win a Super Bowl with his new team, the Los Angeles Rams. History is never on their side and on paper, these are just the same old Lions who you can chalk up for 13 losses and a top 5 pick in the NFL draft next year.

However, Lions fans can be encouraged about the franchise’s future for the first time in a long time. Drafting local product Aidan Hutchinson with the #2 overall pick after he was projected to be the first pick for months is a win.

The Lions then traded up to number 12 and drafted Jameson Williams, a Wide Reciever from Alabama, who many considered the best wide-out in the draft before he tore his ACL in the National Championship game against Georgia. He adds to their already-talented skill players, with Williams joining Running Back D’andre Swift, fellow receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Tight End TJ Hockenson.

Two safe, sure picks in the first round have given the Lions flexibility for the long-term. Detroit doesn’t necessarily have to be good this season. Quarterback Jared Goff isn’t their long-term answer at the position and not only do they know that, it’s something they can use to their advantage. If the team ends with a bad record, the 2023 quarterback class is considered strong, and they get their guy for the future. If they play well, maybe they can trade for a quarterback who sees himself as the missing link for what would be a fast, upward-moving franchise.

Dan Campbell

It’s hard not to like Dan Campbell.

At first, when you see some of his press conferences, you almost get annoyed by it. We get it. The juices are constantly flowing.

Then you watch this team lose. and lose. and lose. and lose. Every week you hear him complimenting his teams effort, and try and keep an upbeat spirit for a team who is finding creative ways to lose football games.

And then they win.

These are men who love playing for Dan Campbell and have a great deal of admiration for him.

Hard Knocks

The Lions are going to have the most public pre-season of any team, as they are the newest team to be featured on Hard Knocks, the HBO show which highlights a training camp of an NFL team. I assume a couple of notable Campbell quotes will be said, but it’ll be interesting to see their roster shape out and the direction they want to head for the season.

Outlook

Are the Lions a team to worry about this season? no, they aren’t. Their jump into contention probably isn’t for another couple of years. They’re going to fight and be a pain in the butt for most teams to beat, and that in itself is a step in the right direction for this franchise.

