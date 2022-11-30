Chicago Cubs among teams interested in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts

Major League Baseball’s offseason has been rather quiet to this point – perhaps a little too quiet. A free agency frenzy has yet to break out throughout the league, but that can soon change. Although no moves have yet been made, the Chicago Cubs are expected to be a major spender this offseason.

It’s been well-documented that the Cubs are interested in signing a top shortstop. The latest name to be tied to the Cubs is Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts has played 10 seasons, all of which have been with the Boston Red Sox. According to Jeff Passan, the market should treat Xander Bogaerts rather well.

“Xander Bogaerts should do very well, whether it’s in Boston for the rest of his career or with a new team — Philadelphia, Chicago, Arizona, and Los Angeles are all interested.”

Bogaerts is still in the prime of his career and can bring a valuable veteran presence. Jason Heyward is no longer with the team, and with the presumed departure of Willson Contreras, the young team will likely be in need of some new leaders/veterans.

Xander Bogaerts would likely be a great addition to the clubhouse. On the field, his impact would obviously be immense. The 4-time all-star along with rising star Nico Hoerner can be two foundational pieces of the Cubs’ infield for years to come.

It’s yet to be seen how a potential contract might look. At this point, it seems that the shortstops in this free-agent class will fetch some very impressive contracts. Be on the lookout for the Chicago Cubs to ramp up their offseason activity in the coming days.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE