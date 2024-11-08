New England Patriots make curious move 2 days before Bears game

On Friday, the New England Patriots added a familiar name to Chicago Bears fans to their roster. The Patriots are set to play the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Things haven’t gone well for first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots to start the season. New England is 2-7 entering their Week 10 matchup with the Bears. Chicago went into their bye week with a 4-2 record, but are heading into Sunday’s game losers of two straight games.

New England Patriots are adding a former Chicago Bears player

The Patriots appeared to make a move Friday to give them an advantage over the Bears. Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are claiming defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue signed with the Bears before the 2023 season in the hopes of giving Matt Eberflus’ defense a boost in the trenches. He appeared and started in 13 games for Chicago and recorded four sacks. Following his disappointing season with the Bears, the team chose not to re-sign him in the offseason.

The Patriots have another opportunity to learn about the Bears

Ngakoue signed with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in September. He was elevated for the Ravens’ Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders. Ngakoue recorded a sack of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Baltimore signed him to the active roster in October but waived him on Thursday.

Now the former third-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars is joining the Patriots two days before New England is set to play the Bears. Mayo’s staff will have an opportunity to pick the brain of the former Chicago pass rusher to try to gain an advantage over their Week 10 opponent.

