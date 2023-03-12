Zach LaVine has been on a tear since the All-Star Break.

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls have underperformed this season. Perhaps that would be a bit of an understatement. Last season, the Bulls entered the All-Star break with the top record in the Eastern Conference. At the break this season, they held the 11th seed with a 26-33 record.

The team apparently has zero interest in tanking either. With sights seemingly set on a play-in spot, Zach LaVine has put the team on his back. Since the All-Star break, the Bulls have managed a 5-3 record. For now, this has moved them into the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. Zach LaVine has been dominant over this stretch.

Zach LaVine since the All-Star break: 31.4 ppg

58.1 FG%

50 3PT% on 6.5 attempts

90 FT% "Just being aggressive," LaVine said. For @NBCSChicago: https://t.co/VXPimKIq2n — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 12, 2023

Even if the Bulls can maintain their position as a play-in team, it’s hard to imagine they’ll put up much of a fight in the playoffs. If there’s one thing this team has going for them, it’s their ability to win games against many of the league’s top teams.

Zach LaVine has never been shy about getting his shots up. The aggressiveness and efficiency we’ve seen since the All-Star break is what’s especially encouraging. With 15 games to go, we’ll see if LaVine and the Bulls can expand on this post-All-Star break success.

It’s difficult to find positive takeaways this season, but LaVine stepping his game up is at least a step in the right direction. After all, he is under contract through 2025-26 with a player option for the 2026-27 season. Even an optimist would have trouble finding reasons to be hopeful about the Bulls’ future at this point. Perhaps they can point to the 28-year-old LaVine whose best could be ahead of him.

