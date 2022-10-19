Bulls shooting guard, Zach LaVine will not play in Wednesday’s season-opener against the Miami Heat.

Chicago Bulls guard and All-Star, Zach Lavine has effectively been ruled out of the first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Per Shams Charania, LaVine will miss Wednesday’s opener against the Miami Heat due to left knee management.

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine (left knee management) will miss tonight’s opener vs. Heat. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2022

LaVine was listed as questionable on Tuesday which came as a surprise. On Friday of last week, LaVine spoke after practice saying that he feels ‘really good’ and isn’t ‘having any aches and pains’ on the knee that he had the procedure on following last season.



The 27-year-old underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in May for an injury that lingered throughout last season, so the Bulls are understandably taking a careful approach to begin the year.



The Bulls were cautious of LaVine’s minutes during the preseason, as he sat the majority of the second half in games that he played.



He is also expected to sit out Friday against the Washington Wizards and then make his season debut on Saturday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

