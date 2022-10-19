Trending
Bulls

Zach Lavine ruled out of Chicago Bulls Season Opener

Kayode HammedBy 1 Min Read
Zach Lavine
Zach Lavine

Bulls shooting guard, Zach LaVine will not play in Wednesday’s season-opener against the Miami Heat.

Chicago Bulls guard and All-Star, Zach Lavine has effectively been ruled out of the first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Per Shams Charania, LaVine will miss Wednesday’s opener against the Miami Heat due to left knee management.

LaVine was listed as questionable on Tuesday which came as a surprise. On Friday of last week, LaVine spoke after practice saying that he feels ‘really good’ and isn’t ‘having any aches and pains’ on the knee that he had the procedure on following last season.

The 27-year-old underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in May for an injury that lingered throughout last season, so the Bulls are understandably taking a careful approach to begin the year.

The Bulls were cautious of LaVine’s minutes during the preseason, as he sat the majority of the second half in games that he played.

He is also expected to sit out Friday against the Washington Wizards and then make his season debut on Saturday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Kayode is a sports journalist par excellence with over a decade experience covering different sports across the globe. Originally from Nigeria, he is based in Chicago and follows the windy city's sport teams passionately.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply