The Chicago Bulls will have to wait another game for Zach LaVine to make his season debut

Zach LaVine, a two-time All-Star guard for the Chicago Bulls, is anticipated to make his season debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday after the Bulls announced he will miss his second consecutive game on Friday due to left knee injury management.

LaVine unexpectedly missed the Bulls’ victory over the Heat on Wednesday because coach Billy Donovan informed reporters he felt some soreness and discomfort in his left knee during the week of workouts between the final exhibition and that game. In May, LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on the left knee that had been bothering him from January through the playoffs the previous season. He talked about how powerful he felt the entire training camp, and last week he mentioned how, unlike last season, he no longer has to worry about the knee.

Zach LaVine is out for Bulls-Wizards on Friday as he continues to manage his left knee



He is expected to make his season debut Saturday when the Bulls host the Cavaliershttps://t.co/rYqGKMwqc2 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 20, 2022

According to Elias Schuster, “The question now is whether or not LaVine does make his debut at the United Center on Saturday. While this seems to still be the expectation for both parties, the Bulls also haven’t been the most forthcoming with information about exactly what LaVine is experiencing. So, as much as I’d like to expect to see him back in the lineup against the Cavaliers, I don’t think we can guarantee he’ll be ready until the Bulls give the official word”.

At least early in the Bulls’ schedule, according to Donovan, Zach LaVine and his medical staff will coordinate with the team’s medical staff to deal with back-to-back scenarios. The Bulls’ first home game on Saturday ends their first stretch of back-to-back contests. LaVine is currently expected to play.

