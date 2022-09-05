One simulation isn’t high on the Chicago Bears

The over/under for wins for the Chicago Bears is 6.5 heading into the season. The Bears will face challenges with a new coaching staff and depleted roster. The national media has hammered the Bears all off-season about their lack of elite talent on the roster. A simulation of the Bears season doesn’t think they’ll make the over on the 6.5 spread.

The Bears haven’t made enough moves to change that narrative. General manager Ryan Poles has added some pieces to the roster recently. But it’s not enough to tip the scales in the Bears’ favor where one could consider them a playoff contender. With as much dead cap space as the Bears have in 2022, it’s not surprising Poles would punt on the season.

The Athletic recently published simulation results they did for each NFL team. The simulation ran each regular season game 100,000 times to project how many games each team might finish with. The Bears averaged a 5.9-win total for the 2022 season. Here’s what The Athletic writer Kevin Fishbain had to say about the results:

This is probably fair considering the litany of questions facing the 2022 Bears. Though it’s worth noting that the teams ranked 32nd, 31st, 28th, 26th and 25th are all on their schedule, those teams might all be looking at the Bears as a “win.” If quarterback Justin Fields takes off and head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense becomes a takeaway machine, they’ll go over. But the personnel alone makes this number seem right. — Kevin Fishbain

The Chicago Bears can prove doubters wrong starting this Sunday

The Bears have taken a lot of crap like this all off-season and during the preseason. It’s up to the Bears to change the narrative. They have an opportunity to take advantage of an inexperienced quarterback in Trey Lance when they play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

The Chicago Bears’ starters will need to improve from the preseason if they want to win more than six games this season. It will require a huge effort by quarterback Justin Fields to overcome the Bears’ offensive line and wide receivers. If they can reach seven wins with this team, look out for them next season when they have some money to spend on talent.

