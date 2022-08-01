Trending
Report: Teven Jenkins being shopped by Chicago Bears

James Dent
Teven Jenkins may be on his way out of Chicago

Much-maligned second year Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has not experienced a smooth transition to the NFL. It started last year with a back injury that required surgery keeping him out of training camp and missing most of the season.

Now this season, it has been reported that he is not on the same page as the new coaching staff and has missed every single practice. It should come as no surprise then that a report has surfaced with him mentioned as a possible trade candidate from NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Teven Jenkins could be gone, and soon

When new regimes take over in the NFL, they are not tied to the draft picks of the previous one. That’s the case with Jenkins. Had he come in and performed up to his potential, this would be a non-issue. However, with his injury history and now his reported immaturity dealing with the new coaching staff, the signs are on the wall and they are pointing him out of town. This regime did not draft him and are not going to be overly patient with him. He needs to get it together quick, or he will be starting over elsewhere.

