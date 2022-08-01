Teven Jenkins may be on his way out of Chicago

Much-maligned second year Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has not experienced a smooth transition to the NFL. It started last year with a back injury that required surgery keeping him out of training camp and missing most of the season.

Now this season, it has been reported that he is not on the same page as the new coaching staff and has missed every single practice. It should come as no surprise then that a report has surfaced with him mentioned as a possible trade candidate from NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The #Bears have received calls and have held trade talks centered around OT Teven Jenkins, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former 2nd round pick has drawn interest based on his potential. A situation to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

As is often the case, a new regime is much more willing to part with draft picks they didn’t make. We’ll see what happens with the #Bears and Teven Jenkins. https://t.co/JdPDaeDvQR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 1, 2022

Teven Jenkins could be gone, and soon

When new regimes take over in the NFL, they are not tied to the draft picks of the previous one. That’s the case with Jenkins. Had he come in and performed up to his potential, this would be a non-issue. However, with his injury history and now his reported immaturity dealing with the new coaching staff, the signs are on the wall and they are pointing him out of town. This regime did not draft him and are not going to be overly patient with him. He needs to get it together quick, or he will be starting over elsewhere.

