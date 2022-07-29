Teven Jenkins remained out of practice again today for the Chicago Bears

Last year, Ryan Pace traded up in the 2nd Round to snag Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins to solidify the Chicago Bears offensive line. That didn’t work out as Jenkins was injured prior to camp and required surgery that kept him out for most of the season. So far, 2022 is having an ominous beginning as well for Jenkins, as he has missed the last two practices. Zack Pearson tweeted head coach Matt Eberflus’ less than promising response when asked about Jenkins status:

"He's working through something with the trainers. It's a day-to-day thing." – Matt Eberflus on OT Teven Jenkins. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 29, 2022

Looks like another question mark for Teven Jenkins and his career thus far.

Jenkins was supposed to solidify the Bears offensive line. Instead, he has been a question mark for most of his early career. Missing most of last season due to injury and surgery, and now out under mysterious conditions, things are not looking good for the young lineman.

