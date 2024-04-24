Different mock drafts have different opinions on different players for the Chicago Bears at the ninth overall selection. One of those players that might be on the board with the Chicago Bears second first round pick Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

The Chicago Bears are taking a Caleb Williams first overall, but one of the biggest mysteries is what the Bears will do with the ninth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There’s a case that the Bears could go a multitude of players or even trade down.

Daniel Jeremiah’s final mock draft has the Chicago Bears taking Olumuyiwa Fashanu offensive tackle from Penn State.

The case for Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu:

Olumuyiwa Fashanu is a very good athlete at the offensive tackle position. What stands out immediately when you watch him on film is his how quick, nimble and athletic he is on his feet. At the 2024 NFL Combine Olumuyiwa Fashanu measured 6-foot-6 312-pound with 34-inch arms. All of which are nearly ideal for an offensive tackle. There is no stiffness in his movement, he’s a very smooth player and seems like he’s in complete control in pass protection. He is the proverbial “Dancing Bear” type of offensive tackle that looks like he could easily lock down the left tackle position for the next 10 to 12 years.

Watching the tape against Ohio State you can see how the game appears to be very easy for him against high level competition. There wasn’t any point in the game where he looked overwhelmed by the moment.

The case against Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu:

Ryan Poles values a nasty streak in his offensive lineman a guy who can set the tone and dominate the rushers across from him in a physical manner. Olumuyiwa Fashanu doesn’t have that type of warrior spirit of punishing guys the same way Teven Jenkins and Darnell Wright have done for the Chicago Bears. Jenkins especially has established himself as a street fighter who takes pride in playing through the echo of the whistle.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu is not that type of player, he relies more on finesse and his athleticism to win. Olumuyiwa Fashanu is not a violent player with either his punch in pass protection or as a run blocker in the run game. He doesn’t latch onto players and drive them out of the hole in the run game.

Overall:

If the Chicago Bears are hell bent on drafting an offensive tackle at ninth overall, they could do much worse than Olumuyiwa Fashanu. He is a very good prospect who falls into the natural athlete category of offensive tackles. Braxton Jones is in the same mold as Olumuyiwa Fashanu, but Fashanu looks more natural at the position than what you see from Fashanu on tape.

If the Chicago Bears do decide to secure a more naturally gifted player Fashanu could be that guy. The type of pure movement offensive tackle that Fashanu represents don’t come around very often and he would to be a good fit for the Chicago Bears in the ninth overall slot of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears aren’t in absolute need of replacing Braxton Jones as the starting left tackle, but if Ryan Poles comes to the conclusion that Olumuyiwa Fashanu is the best option, it should be easy for Bears fans to accept that. He’s an overall smooth player who has the look and feel of a naturally gifted left tackle that could lock down the position for years to come. This is a pick that could go either way, but it’s not hard to see why he’s a legitimate possibility for the Chicago Bears at the ninth overall spot. Natural fluid athletes at the position don’t come around very often and he checks those boxes with ease.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE