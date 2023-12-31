The Chicago Bears’ options are limitless with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft in hand

The fate of the number one pick in the 2024 NFL draft has been sealed. The number one pick belongs to the Chicago Bears.

Thanks to Ryan Poles for snatching the pick from Carolina in one of the biggest fleece jobs in NFL history. And big thanks to the Arizona Cardinals for pulling off a crazy come-from-behind win to beat the Eagles. With Arizona winning and Carolina losing again, the Bears have clinched the number one pick.

The Chicago Bears are on the clock.⏰️ pic.twitter.com/eNwBxkJpIF — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) December 31, 2023

The Chicago Bears have now had the rights to the number one pick for two years in a row.

2024 NFL draft options for Ryan Poles

Poles has every option available to him as the Bears approach the draft in April. The pick could be used to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. an elite receiving talent, the likes of which haven’t been seen in a very long time. A receiver like that could really help Justin fields become the franchise QB.

A perfect is example of why the Bears might draft Harrison Jr. over a QB is the Tyler Scott drop in the endzone on Sunday versus the Falcons. Fields could not have thrown a more perfect pass, the ball was in Scotts hands, yet he dropped it. Harrison JR. has shown that he has incredibly steady hands and should be ready to be a top NFL wideout the second he is drafted.

Even if the Bears decide to trade down there are multiple receivers in the 2024 NFL draft who would be the clear cut receiver one in any other draft.

Or perhaps Poles goes QB at number one, drafting Drake Maye or Caleb Williams. Those are just a few of the things Ryan Poles could do if he decides to keep the draft pick.

Ryan Poles could also decide to trade the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, like he did last year. Poles got a massive haul from the Panthers that has completely changed the outlook of the Bears franchise. DJ Moore was acquired in that trade and he has become the Bears primary receiving threat. The 2024 pick that just became number one overall was also acquired in the trade with Carolina. 2024’s pick is looking to have much more value, as the upcoming draft class in incredibly deep on talent in many positions.

If Poles decides to trade the pick he could get the Bears an equally massive or even bigger haul than what he received for the pick that became Bryce Young. It’s too early to tell what the market will be, but a lot of teams are looking for QB’s. This draft will have 3 or 4 consensus top 5 QB prospects in it. Some teams may be desperate to get that next “generational” talent on their roster.

The sky is the limit for Ryan Poles and the Bears front office in the 2024 NFL draft. The months leading up to the draft will surely be exciting and full of rumors and drama. Having two top 10 draft picks is a very unique situation. This draft could push the Bears back to being a contender, or reinforce trends that have been going for 30+ years.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE