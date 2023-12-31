BREAKING: Chicago Bears eliminated from playoff hunt by Green Bay Packers before Week 18 matchup

The Chicago Bears defeated the Atlanta Falcons on New Year’s Eve to stay in the playoff hunt. The ending of the Green Bay Packers game finished the Bears’ postseason hopes with minutes to go before the year 2024 starts in the US.

The Bears had an outside shot to make the playoffs coming into Week 17. Per 670 The Score, their easiest path was for a four-game parlay to hit. Unfortunately, the New York Giants lost to the Los Angeles Rams on a game-ending missed field goal.

Soooo, you're saying there's a chance? 😂 With an assist from @PSchrags, THIS is how the Bears can still make the playoffs this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/yElHtsA4eR — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) December 29, 2023

By Sunday night, the Bears needed the Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings to end in a tie.

The Chicago Bears are eliminated from the playoff hunt

That didn’t happen.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Chicago would be on the Packers “ass” in Week 18. They still can be, but the Bears can only play spoiler after the outcome of the Sunday Night Football game.

The Bears must use Week 18 as a gauge before a critical offseason. The Bears will have the number one pick in the 2024 NFL draft after the Carolina Panthers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

How the Bears play against the Packers could determine the fate of Justin Fields and Matt Eberfus for the 2024 season. But that tandem didn’t win enough games early in the season to make the contest against the Packers meaningful in any other way.

