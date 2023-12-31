Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears eliminated from playoff hunt by Green Bay Packers before Week 18 matchup

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Sep 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears defeated the Atlanta Falcons on New Year’s Eve to stay in the playoff hunt. The ending of the Green Bay Packers game finished the Bears’ postseason hopes with minutes to go before the year 2024 starts in the US.

Justin Fields Chicago Bears
Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Bears had an outside shot to make the playoffs coming into Week 17. Per 670 The Score, their easiest path was for a four-game parlay to hit. Unfortunately, the New York Giants lost to the Los Angeles Rams on a game-ending missed field goal.

By Sunday night, the Bears needed the Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings to end in a tie.

The Chicago Bears are eliminated from the playoff hunt

That didn’t happen.

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson
Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Chicago would be on the Packers “ass” in Week 18. They still can be, but the Bears can only play spoiler after the outcome of the Sunday Night Football game.

The Bears must use Week 18 as a gauge before a critical offseason. The Bears will have the number one pick in the 2024 NFL draft after the Carolina Panthers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

How the Bears play against the Packers could determine the fate of Justin Fields and Matt Eberfus for the 2024 season. But that tandem didn’t win enough games early in the season to make the contest against the Packers meaningful in any other way.

NFL: Preseason Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles, left, and Luke Getsy, Offensive Coordinator walk the field before the team s game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

