The Chicago Bears are officially eliminated from the playoffs but still have a lot to play for in Week 18 when they go to Green Bay to face the Packers. Chicago can spoil the Packers’ playoff hopes with a win and wins by other teams, they can also end a nine-game losing streak to their rival up North.

But in addition to that, the Bears could find themselves bringing a boost into the offseason and potentially making some decisions a little easier for Ryan Poles and Kevin Warren.

Ahead of the Week 17 win over Atlanta, a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated that the Chicago Bears are expected to bring back Matt Eberflus as head coach. After an 0-4 start, Eberflus has started to turn things around as the Bears are 7-9 going into the final game. A big reason for the resurgence of the Bears has been the defense and after the win over Atlanta, where they picked off Falcons quarterbacks four times, the Bears now lead the NFL in interceptions:

The Chicago Bears are getting it done defensively

Sunday saw Chicago pick off Taylor Heinecke and Desmond Ridder a total of four times with rookie Tyrique Stevenson getting two of those on the game. Stevenson is ascending in his first season and is a key piece to Chicago’s secondary.

Another piece to the secondary that has stood out is Jaylon Johnson. As Johnson is looking for a new contract after the 2023 season, he’s proving he deserves it. And this year, Johnson has matched Stevenson with four interceptions, which gives the Bears defense three players with four or more interceptions in a season.

While some may not agree if the Bears bring back Eberflus for another season, the performance from the defense is a positive on his resume. And with one more game left, the Bears’ defense has the chance to really put a stamp on their impressive play of late if they can take down Jordan Love and the Packers by shutting down the offense.

