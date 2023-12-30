NFL insider reveals Matt Eberflus’ fate for 2024

The future of Matt Eberflus’ job in Chicago has been cloudy, a reliable NFL insider just cleared the air

NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped a bomb on the Bears Saturday night. Based on Rapoport’s sources in the NFL, he is convinced that the Bears are expected to retain Matt Eberflus as head coach in 2024.

Rapoport reported the news on Saturday’s edition of GameDay Kickoff before the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys game.

The 53-year-old Eberflus became the Bears’ head coach in 2022 after four years as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator.

This rumor comes after information from other insiders suggested that the Bears front office was satisfied with how the team was performing under Matt Eberflus. Which is odd because the Bears have severely underperformed in 2023. The Bears had multiple chances to secure wins that could have landed them in the playoffs on their own terms.

The Bears finished the 2022 season with a record of 3-14. This season the Bears improved on that record going 6-9, which could easily have been 9-6 if not for a few blown leads.

The defense has also improved, becoming the best rush defense in the league and a top 15 pass defense. The offense on the other hand has been wildly inconsistent. Some of that blame lays on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Getsy is responsible for the offense, but remember, Matt Eberflus decided to hire Getsy in the first place.

The evolution of Matt Eberflus’ questionable jobs security

Earlier this season after a string of embarrassing losses Eberflus was on the hot seat. The Bears were rumored to be pursuing Jim Harbaugh to be the next Bears head coach. And just last week a rumor was floating around NFL circles that the Bears were interested in trading for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

The first bit of insider information reported about Eberflus’ future as the Bears head coach being in jeapordy came back at the beginning of November.

On Nov. 15, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that “it’d probably take a late-season surge from the team” for Eberflus to return in 2024. The Bears did have a late season surge, winning 3 of their next 4. The Bears would have been 4-for-4 on wins down that stretch if it wasn’t for an embarrassing choke job against the Lions.

Then news from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini emerged on Dec. 2 that the Bears weren’t expected to fire Matt Eberflus before the season ended. Which fits the habit fans have seen the Bears front office develop over the years.

One week later, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler , reported that some people within the Bears organization felt the team had improved throughout the season. The feeling from those sources in the building was that the Bears had “continued to play hard” for Eberflus.

Matt Eberflus seems to have bought himself more time in Chicago with the Bears late season rally. The Bears have a winnable game against the 7-8 Flacons on Sunday. They wrap up the season on January 7th at Lambeau Field against the Packers who are currently 7-8.

Ian Rapoport is typically very reliable as an NFL insider. If he says Eberflus will be retained it will probably happen, unless something completely unexpected happens.

