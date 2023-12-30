Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy receives promising update for his 2024 return in Week 17

The breaking report from Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network on the Chicago Bears’ plans to retain head coach Matt Eberflus is the best news offensive coordinator Luke Getsy could have received in Week 17.

Bears fans and NFL pundits have heavily criticized Getsy this season for his questionable play calling this season. Most Bears fans think Getsy should fired after the season along with Eberflus. But Getsy is key to Eberflus’ credibility as the Bears head coach.

Eberflus has promoted himself as a CEO-styled head coach. Ironically, his best argument for keeping his job this offseason is how he’s called the defense this season. Eberflus has been calling the defense since Alan Williams stepped down earlier this season for unknown reasons.

Running backs coach David Walker was fired a few weeks later for unknown reasons. How’s that for a winning culture?

The Chicago Bears might have to keep Getsy around

Can the Bears sell the fanbase that they trust Eberflus to continue as a “CEO” if they fire their other coordinator, Getsy, at the end of the season? The shortcomings of Eberflus’ coaching staff have have helped cost the Bears a chance to make the playoffs with an extremely favorable schedule they were given.

The Bears have played better in the second half of the season, as they have gone 4-2 since Justin Fields returned from injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Getsy will get some credit from the Bears’ brass for helping that turnaround.

If the offense plays well in the next two weeks, the Bears could be put in a position to retain Getsy and Eberflus. Getsy could be paired with a rookie quarterback in a lame-duck year, with Eberflus returning in 2024 on the hot seat. Or the Bears could run it back with Getsy and Fields together in 2024.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE